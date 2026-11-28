The new film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, 59, will be the first Bond instalment produced under Amazon MGM's creative control, following years of speculation about the franchise's future.

Sources have told Radar Cavill, 43, had been spotted near Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, where residents were said to have been told by a bodyguard he was there to pose for a Bond promotional shoot – days before Pattinson's name emerged.

Cavill was previously associated with the Bond role through longstanding fan campaigns, and was among the actors whose names repeatedly surfaced during discussions about Craig's successor.

A source said: "The extraordinary thing is that just days before Robert Pattinson's reported announcement, there was a story doing the rounds that Henry Cavill had been spotted near Pinewood Studios, with bodyguards and catering trucks in tow. One resident said a bodyguard told her he was there shooting some kind of James Bond promotional material.

"The Henry sighting rumors naturally sent speculation into overdrive he was secretly being lined up for the Bond role announcement because everyone knows he has been one of the favorites to take over as 007 for years.

"What makes the timing so intriguing is that the story emerged just before Robert was supposedly unveiled. It has prompted questions about whether the whole thing was an elaborate smokescreen designed to keep the real decision under wraps.

"If someone wanted to distract attention from Robert, Henry would have been the perfect person to use.

"Fans have been desperate to see him play Bond, and even the suggestion that he was filming a promotional campaign would have been enough to convince people the role was his."