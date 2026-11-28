EXCLUSIVE: Henry Cavill 'Used as James Bond Announcement Smokescreen'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Henry Cavill has become the focus of speculation he was used as an elaborate smokescreen to distract James Bond fans before Robert Pattinson's unveiling as the next 007, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pattinson, 40, was recently announced as the seventh actor to play the British secret agent, succeeding Daniel Craig, 58, whose final appearance came in 2021's No Time to Die.
Henry Cavill Pinewood Sighting Sparks Decoy Rumors
The new film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, 59, will be the first Bond instalment produced under Amazon MGM's creative control, following years of speculation about the franchise's future.
Sources have told Radar Cavill, 43, had been spotted near Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, where residents were said to have been told by a bodyguard he was there to pose for a Bond promotional shoot – days before Pattinson's name emerged.
Cavill was previously associated with the Bond role through longstanding fan campaigns, and was among the actors whose names repeatedly surfaced during discussions about Craig's successor.
A source said: "The extraordinary thing is that just days before Robert Pattinson's reported announcement, there was a story doing the rounds that Henry Cavill had been spotted near Pinewood Studios, with bodyguards and catering trucks in tow. One resident said a bodyguard told her he was there shooting some kind of James Bond promotional material.
"The Henry sighting rumors naturally sent speculation into overdrive he was secretly being lined up for the Bond role announcement because everyone knows he has been one of the favorites to take over as 007 for years.
"What makes the timing so intriguing is that the story emerged just before Robert was supposedly unveiled. It has prompted questions about whether the whole thing was an elaborate smokescreen designed to keep the real decision under wraps.
"If someone wanted to distract attention from Robert, Henry would have been the perfect person to use.
"Fans have been desperate to see him play Bond, and even the suggestion that he was filming a promotional campaign would have been enough to convince people the role was his."
Hollywood Smokescreen Wrong-Foots 007 Fans
There is no proof that Henry was actually shooting anything connected to Bond, or that the producers deliberately planted the story, but the rumor has all the ingredients of a classic Hollywood misdirection campaign.
Our source added: "The suggestion is that while everyone was looking toward Henry and Pinewood, the real announcement was being prepared elsewhere. If that was intentional, it would have been a remarkably effective way of wrong-footing fans and keeping one of cinema's biggest casting decisions a surprise."
Other contenders for the part included Josh O'Connor, 36, Callum Turner, 36, Nicholas Hoult, 36, and Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden, 36.
Inside Amazon MGM's Secretive Bond Search
Pattinson, who achieved international recognition through the Twilight franchise before starring in The Batman, was selected after a lengthy search.
The casting follows Amazon's $8.5billion acquisition of MGM in 2022 and the subsequent transfer of creative control from longtime franchise custodians Barbara Broccoli, 66, and Michael G. Wilson, 84, in 2025.
Producers Amy Pascal, 68, and David Heyman, 65, are overseeing the new installment, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, 67, responsible for the screenplay.
Pascal had previously indicated that an announcement could arrive before the end of 2026.
She told Deadline: "I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical. Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio – I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow.
"And it's got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different."
Pattinson Hails 'Honour of a Lifetime' Casting
No Time to Die earned approximately $774million worldwide despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement about taking on the Bond role, Pattinson said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."
He also thanked Villeneuve and "everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me."
Pattinson added: "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement."
He continued: "I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."