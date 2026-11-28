The Trump administration has brought the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) website back online with 248 internal documents detailing the agency's work combating foreign disinformation and its communications with major technology companies.

The Nov. 25 release includes allegations that USAID was used to advance an agenda contrary to American values. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The relaunched USAID.gov features a 1.1-gigabyte archive titled "The USAID Files" under a section called "Transparency and Accountability." The collection includes emails, internal memos, meeting records, concept notes, and recorded webinars.

The administration claims the documents expose how the agency operated under previous administrations. However, the publication provides little explanatory context alongside the records, leaving their significance open to interpretation.

Much of the material focuses on USAID's efforts to counter foreign misinformation and disinformation, including communications involving technology companies such as Meta, Google, and YouTube.