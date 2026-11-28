Kelly Osbourne Reveals Reason Behind Shocking Weight Loss After Dad Ozzy's Death: 'I Was Dead Inside'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has revealed she was left "dead inside" following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old admitted she didn't realize how thin she had become until she saw photographs of herself ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards.
'I Had No Idea'
Kelly recalled being handed a photograph of herself during a Grammy fitting in Los Angeles and struggling to recognize the person staring back at her.
"It was at the fitting for the Grammys in LA, and I swear on everything I hold dear that I couldn't see myself the way I was. I had no idea until I was handed this picture of myself, and I just stared at it and said: 'That's not me – that is not me!'" she shared in a new interview.
"Go back to February – and my God. How f------ cruel people were! I've never been treated so cruelly in my life. This, at a time when I was dead inside. I couldn't even tell you what day of the week it was. I was just going through the motions, because I didn't know who I was any more," she added.
Kelly previously described the moment to the Daily Mail, admitting: "I looked like the f------ Crypt Keeper."
"I said, 'This is scary. I didn't know I looked like this,'" she continued. "My spine – you could see every single bone. I couldn't see what other people saw because I was in so much pain. I just saw a broken person."
Kelly Osbourne Struggled After Losing Her Father, Ozzy Osbourne
The former reality star explained that the grief following Ozzy's death made it difficult to look after herself.
"You're filled with so much pain that the feeling of hunger can't even pop up," she said, insisting her weight loss was not caused by an eating disorder.
During the recent interview, Kelly also admitted she returned to drinking after her father's passing.
"Whatever it took to feel nothing. Because I couldn't take it. The pain was so horrible," she said.
The Black Sabbath frontman died at 76 on July 22, 2025, following a heart attack.
Kelly Osbourne Tried to Conceal Dramatic Weight Loss
Kelly attended the 2026 Grammy Awards alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, to honor her late father's legacy.
"I wore a wig to cover my face, so you couldn't see how skinny my cheekbones really were," she previously told the Daily Mail.
"They knew I was going through something. So, we were trying to find clothes to not make me look skinnier," Kelly explained.
Looking back, Kelly questioned whether attending the ceremony had been the right decision.
"I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mom and to pay tribute to my father's legacy, [but] I don't think I should have gone. I wasn't very well," she detailed.
Sharon Osbourne Helped Kelly Osbourne Get Support
Kelly credited her mother with stepping in when she was struggling to cope with her loss.
At one point, she visited Ozzy's grave with a white candle and wrote "please help me" on it.
"The next day, my mom showed up in a black Mercedes with a man in a mustard-colored jacket," she recalled.
Kelly initially believed Sharon was taking her to rehab, but the man turned out to be therapist and life coach Chris Miller, whom she credited with changing her life.
The star has since revealed she gained approximately 28 pounds since her February 2026 appearance at the BRIT Awards.