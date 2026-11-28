Kelly recalled being handed a photograph of herself during a Grammy fitting in Los Angeles and struggling to recognize the person staring back at her.

"It was at the fitting for the Grammys in LA, and I swear on everything I hold dear that I couldn't see myself the way I was. I had no idea until I was handed this picture of myself, and I just stared at it and said: 'That's not me – that is not me!'" she shared in a new interview.

"Go back to February – and my God. How f------ cruel people were! I've never been treated so cruelly in my life. This, at a time when I was dead inside. I couldn't even tell you what day of the week it was. I was just going through the motions, because I didn't know who I was any more," she added.

Kelly previously described the moment to the Daily Mail, admitting: "I looked like the f------ Crypt Keeper."

"I said, 'This is scary. I didn't know I looked like this,'" she continued. "My spine – you could see every single bone. I couldn't see what other people saw because I was in so much pain. I just saw a broken person."