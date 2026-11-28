Martha Stewart has found herself at the center of online ridicule after an unfortunate spelling mistake turned her Thanksgiving celebration into a social media talking point.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 85-year-old lifestyle mogul drew a barrage of jokes after sharing a Thanksgiving message on Facebook on Friday, November 27, with a caption containing an embarrassing typo.

The entrepreneur posted several pictures documenting her holiday festivities, but followers quickly focused on her choice of words rather than the elaborate food spread.