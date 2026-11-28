Martha Stewart Faces Brutal Mockery Over Bizarre Typo in Thanksgiving Day Message: 'Maybe Autocorrect Got You?'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Martha Stewart has found herself at the center of online ridicule after an unfortunate spelling mistake turned her Thanksgiving celebration into a social media talking point.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 85-year-old lifestyle mogul drew a barrage of jokes after sharing a Thanksgiving message on Facebook on Friday, November 27, with a caption containing an embarrassing typo.
The entrepreneur posted several pictures documenting her holiday festivities, but followers quickly focused on her choice of words rather than the elaborate food spread.
What Did Martha Stewart Actually Write?
Stewart shared photographs of her Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, cranberry sauce, carrots and pumpkin pie. The meal was served to 30 friends at the home of her longtime friend Steven Sills, according to her separate Thanksgiving message.
However, her caption accompanying the photo collage attracted considerably more attention.
"Random sh--s if good and ambiance from the Thursday/Friday celebrations!!! Food was very good Company was very good ! Weather was not so good But the w weekend promises to be better !!!!" she wrote.
The apparent spelling mishap quickly caught followers' attention, with the post remaining online without corrections as of Saturday morning, November 28, according to Us Weekly.
How Did Fans React To The Holiday Blunder?
Social media users wasted little time commenting on the unusual wording, with several turning the mistake into an opportunity for humor.
"Maybe Autocorrect Got You?" one follower asked.
Another joked, "Martha casually entering her s---posting era is the plot twist I needed this holiday season."
Other commenters joined in, writing, "So the food was causing random sh--s lol" and "Even icons like Martha Stewart get sh-- faced on the holidays."
One person even suggested, "Ya'll, she just wine drunk, it's the holidays."
Although the comments were largely playful, the unusual caption quickly became a talking point beyond Stewart's regular followers.
Why Did Martha Stewart Clap Back At The Comments?
Stewart appeared to address the reaction the following day while getting her hair done at From the Roots Hair Studio.
Sharing another collection of weekend photographs on November 28, she acknowledged the criticism while suggesting she was ready to put the original caption behind her.
"Now that I am sitting calmly in @evonna_bou chair at @fromtheroots.141 calmly getting my hair done, I can write a caption that will not arouse such ridiculous comments," she wrote.
She added, "Missellings do occur and should be ignored but........Here are some random 'photos' of the weekend so far."
The follow-up included more photographs of her holiday pies, turkeys and dinner table, as well as a picture of Stewart holding her cookbook, Martha Stewart's Pies & Tarts.
Ironically, her attempt to address the spelling criticism included another misspelling.
Why Is This Her Second Holiday Controversy?
The Thanksgiving mishap follows another episode that generated criticism for Stewart earlier in November.
On October 31, the lifestyle personality shared a photograph of herself dressed as a person experiencing homelessness for Halloween. Wearing distressed clothing and makeup resembling dirt, she held a sign reading, "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!"
The since-deleted photograph prompted criticism, with Stewart initially telling Page Six that her intention was to raise awareness about homelessness.
She later issued another apology, acknowledging that the costume was insensitive and not funny.
Appearing on the Today show on November 6, Stewart addressed the controversy directly with host Craig Melvin.
"I made a mistake. I was stupid. What else can I say?" she admitted.
She also apologized to Melvin after previously suggesting that a chocolate spill during a television appearance had contributed to her costume decision