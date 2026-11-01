Martha Stewart Breaks Silence After Backlash Over 'Crass' Homeless Halloween Costume: 'I Am Distressed'

The 85-year-old businesswoman has since deleted the photo that sparked the uproar and addressed the backlash in a statement.

Martha Stewart defended her controversial Halloween costume after facing fierce criticism for dressing up as a homeless person, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Martha Stewart faced criticism after dressing up as a homeless person for Halloween.

"I've spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas, and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year," Stewart added.

"I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention," she explained.

In a statement on November 1, Stewart said she was upset that her costume had offended people, despite her intentions.

Martha Stewart deletes photo of her Halloween costume after she received backlash for dressing as a hungry homeless woman. ‘I am Hungry. Help me.’ The lifestyle guru quickly deleted the photo after getting criticized by some fans while others commented that the costume was… pic.twitter.com/nKPzyVWG9Z

The image was removed from her account after attracting criticism.

She completed the look with a sign reading, "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!"

She also appeared to have dirt-like makeup on her face that made her look dirty.

The backlash began after Stewart uploaded a photograph of herself wearing ripped jeans, a flannel shirt, a long cardigan, and a black hat.

Critics were shocked by the costume on social media.

Social media users were quick to question why Stewart thought portraying someone experiencing homelessness was an appropriate choice for Halloween.

"What the h--- was she thinking?" one person wrote.

"Why would she think homelessness could be a Halloween costume?" another questioned.

"W--? My jaw dropped. Tax the rich now. This is insane," a third critic fumed.

Another added, "She could've raised awareness without the costume."

"Out-of-touch billionaire behavior strikes again," a user shared.

Someone else said, "How the f--- does that bring awareness? She deleted it immediately, like...clearly she knew it wasn't okay to do that."

"She could've done that stunt any time of the year but decided to use people's real-life misfortune as a Halloween costume, what????" a comment read.

"Wow! Is that supposed to be funny?" another person asked, while a separate critic described the look as "crass."