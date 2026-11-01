EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's 'Secret Lockdown to Shield Kids From Kanye News' Detailed in New Biography of Star

Now, in Jonathan Van Meter's new authorized biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, Kardashian describes the extraordinary measures she takes to prevent her children from encountering potentially upsetting news about their famous parents.

Speaking to Van Meter, Kardashian explained that everyone in her household understands exactly what happens when she sends a particular message.

She said: "My whole household knows what a 'lockdown' means if I text it. Like, 'We're on lockdown.'"

The restrictions involve temporarily removing access to television broadcasts, radio stations, and other media that could expose the children to breaking news about their parents.

"No TVs, just movies. No radio, just plug in a phone for music in the car. Not even, like, Sirius XM, because they talk about current events in real time," the reality star explained.

Kardashian insisted the precautions were intended to preserve her children's innocence rather than expose them to the complications of their parents' public lives.

She added: "It's like, 'They don't have to be a party to this.'"