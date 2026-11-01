EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's 'Secret Lockdown to Shield Kids From Kanye News' Detailed in New Biography of Star
Nov. 1 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has revealed a secret household "lockdown" procedure designed to protect her four children from damaging headlines about their father, Kanye West, amid continuing tensions surrounding their high-profile divorce.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the reality television star, 46, shares North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven, with the rapper, 49, whom she divorced after filing to end their marriage in February 2021.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Strict Lockdown Rules For Children
Now, in Jonathan Van Meter's new authorized biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, Kardashian describes the extraordinary measures she takes to prevent her children from encountering potentially upsetting news about their famous parents.
Speaking to Van Meter, Kardashian explained that everyone in her household understands exactly what happens when she sends a particular message.
She said: "My whole household knows what a 'lockdown' means if I text it. Like, 'We're on lockdown.'"
The restrictions involve temporarily removing access to television broadcasts, radio stations, and other media that could expose the children to breaking news about their parents.
"No TVs, just movies. No radio, just plug in a phone for music in the car. Not even, like, Sirius XM, because they talk about current events in real time," the reality star explained.
Kardashian insisted the precautions were intended to preserve her children's innocence rather than expose them to the complications of their parents' public lives.
She added: "It's like, 'They don't have to be a party to this.'"
Co-Parenting Challenges and Ongoing Worry For Kanye West
West has repeatedly attracted controversy through his public statements and behavior, while Kardashian's personal relationships and business ventures continue to generate intense media attention.
Since their separation, both have pursued new relationships, with Kardashian now dating Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, 41, while West married Bianca Censori, 31.
Despite their complicated history, Kardashian admitted she remains deeply concerned about her former husband's well-being.
She noted: "Oh, I worry about (Kanye) all day. All the time. That's the father of my kids; I'll never not worry about him."
The businesswoman also acknowledged the emotional difficulties of maintaining a parenting relationship with someone from whom she has become estranged.
"And that's a big burden of having kids with someone who you don't necessarily get along with. My kids would never know that," Kardashian said.
Kardashian explained therapy has helped her establish boundaries while attempting to minimize disagreements with West.
She said: "I do everything in my power to forget about all the negative things that happened."
Kardashian added: "I have to be realistic, and my therapist definitely tells me, 'Your boundaries have to go up,' but we manage to co-parent without too much conflict."
Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West
Kardashian and West's limited communication has apparently helped prevent further disagreements.
She said: "It's been pretty smooth for a while. I guess because we don't talk that much. But when we see each other, we give each other a hug."
Kardashian also revealed her relationship with West's relatives remains warm despite the marriage ending.
"I'm really close with his family. I welcome anyone. I tell them all, open-door policy," the SKIMS founder revealed.
Kardashian added: "Anytime you're in town, come for dinner with us, see the kids as much as you want, take them out, come over and hang out."
Kanye West's History of Controversial Public Statements
West has sparked repeated controversy through his antisemitic remarks, praise for Adolf Hitler, and fixation on N-zi imagery. His statements prompted Adidas and other major brands to sever lucrative partnerships.
The Gold Digger hitmaker also faced condemnation for interrupting Taylor Swift's 2009 MTV Video Music Awards speech. In 2018, he claimed slavery sounded like a choice, drawing widespread criticism.
West later sold swastika-emblazoned clothing and released a song praising Hitler.
In January, he publicly apologized for his anti-Semitic behavior, expressing regret for the harm caused by his behavior.