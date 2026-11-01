EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Accused of 'Milking Ozzy Grief for Clicks' After Birthday Tribute
Nov. 1 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has faced accusations of exploiting her grief over father Ozzy Osbourne's death for social media attention after sharing a series of emotional birthday tributes to the legendary rocker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The television personality, who turned 42 on Tuesday, October 27, posted videos and photographs documenting her celebrations with four-year-old son Sidney, including a tearful moment involving a gift honoring her late father.
Kelly Osbourne Faces Online Backlash Over Ozzy Tributes
Ozzy died at age 76 on July 22, 2025, following a heart attack after years of health problems, including Parkinson's disease.
Kelly has regularly shared her struggles following his death.
A source familiar with the backlash against her noted: "There is a difference between remembering someone privately and repeatedly turning those moments into content for millions of followers. Some people are inevitably questioning whether sharing every emotional milestone risks making grief part of a celebrity's online identity, and Kelly is now cruelly being trolled about 'milking' Ozzy's death for clicks.
"Kelly has every right to mourn her father however she chooses, but posting intensely personal moments can invite criticism.
"The more these experiences are shared publicly, the more people start questioning whether the emotional content is also generating attention and engagement for her."
The insider added, "Ozzy's death was undoubtedly devastating for his family, and nobody should underestimate that. But there will always be people who feel uncomfortable when grief becomes a recurring feature of social media posts, particularly when those moments attract enormous public interest.
"It's impossible to know someone's motivation from an Instagram video. What looks like attention-seeking to one person might simply be how another person processes losing somebody they loved."
'I Love You Forever — Daddy'
In her latest social media video, Kelly became visibly emotional after Sidney presented her with a small bat-shaped keyring, referencing her Black Sabbath frontman's father's famous association with the animal.
Reading the accompanying message aloud, she said: "When life turns you upside down, look ahead and don't look round."
Kelly continued: "Even in stillness you can see, your strength awakened, alive and free."
She added about her son: "I'm so lucky that I get to be his mummy! He truly is the best thing that has ever happened to me!"
Kelly also posted a photograph showing herself embracing Ozzy on a sofa, alongside flowers accompanied by a message reading: "I Love You Forever – Daddy."
In another emotional tribute, she wrote: "Birthdays are a reminder of the life you gave me, Daddy. I wish you were still here to celebrate it with me."
Kelly also celebrated with Sidney by dancing to 50 Cent's In Da Club while wearing matching skeleton costumes.
Weight Gain Revelation and Personal Struggles
Her birthday followed a difficult period marked by her father's death and her separation from former fiancé Sid Wilson. Earlier this year, her noticeably slimmer appearance at the BRIT Awards prompted concern about her health.
Kelly subsequently revealed she had regained approximately 28 pounds over six months, denying speculation she had an eating disorder.
Discussing her emotional struggles, she said: "No one knows what people are dealing with in private; I was just sad."
Kelly added: "I don't wish that pain on anyone ever. And to do that in front of everyone just sucked."
Ozzy Osbourne Heavy Metal Legacy
Ozzy rose from his working-class Birmingham to global fame as Black Sabbath's frontman, pioneering heavy metal with groundbreaking albums including Paranoid.
After leaving the band, he enjoyed a hugely successful solo career, releasing classics such as Crazy Train. His outrageous persona, distinctive voice, and enduring influence transformed rock music forever.
Ozzy's sparked outrage in 1982 when he bit the head off a bat during a concert in Des Moines, Iowa.
Believing the animal was a rubber prop thrown onstage by a fan, the Black Sabbath legend discovered it was real.
He subsequently underwent rabies treatment.