EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Accused of 'Milking Ozzy Grief for Clicks' After Birthday Tribute

Ozzy died at age 76 on July 22, 2025, following a heart attack after years of health problems, including Parkinson's disease.

Kelly has regularly shared her struggles following his death.

A source familiar with the backlash against her noted: "There is a difference between remembering someone privately and repeatedly turning those moments into content for millions of followers. Some people are inevitably questioning whether sharing every emotional milestone risks making grief part of a celebrity's online identity, and Kelly is now cruelly being trolled about 'milking' Ozzy's death for clicks.

"Kelly has every right to mourn her father however she chooses, but posting intensely personal moments can invite criticism.

"The more these experiences are shared publicly, the more people start questioning whether the emotional content is also generating attention and engagement for her."

The insider added, "Ozzy's death was undoubtedly devastating for his family, and nobody should underestimate that. But there will always be people who feel uncomfortable when grief becomes a recurring feature of social media posts, particularly when those moments attract enormous public interest.

"It's impossible to know someone's motivation from an Instagram video. What looks like attention-seeking to one person might simply be how another person processes losing somebody they loved."