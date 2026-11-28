Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly changed their Christmas plans, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now expected to return to California rather than spend the holidays in Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The reported decision comes just days after Harry spoke about his children's excitement over the prospect of snow during the festive season. It also reverses earlier reports that the family intended to celebrate their first Christmas in the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet since moving back to Britain in August 2026.

According to a new report from The Telegraph, the couple decided to return to their Montecito home after discussions involving Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly confirmed the latest plans.