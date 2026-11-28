Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Christmas U-Turn After Revealing Archie and Lilibet's Holiday Wish
Nov. 28 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly changed their Christmas plans, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now expected to return to California rather than spend the holidays in Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reported decision comes just days after Harry spoke about his children's excitement over the prospect of snow during the festive season. It also reverses earlier reports that the family intended to celebrate their first Christmas in the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet since moving back to Britain in August 2026.
According to a new report from The Telegraph, the couple decided to return to their Montecito home after discussions involving Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly confirmed the latest plans.
Harry and Meghan Reportedly Change Their Christmas Plans
According to the reports, the Sussexes settled on their California plans last week after discussing the arrangements with Ragland, who lives in the United States.
According to the publication, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, are keen to spend Christmas with their grandmother. Ragland had reportedly been expected to travel to Britain but is said to dislike traveling.
The latest account differs from a November 20 report by People, which said Meghan and Harry planned to spend Christmas at their new U.K. home. A source told the magazine that Meghan wanted the holidays to be "as quiet and enjoyable as possible for the family."
"Traveling back and forth would be too much for everyone," the source added.
The new report suggests that the couple subsequently reconsidered those arrangements.
Archie and Lilibet Had Been Looking Forward to Snow
Harry discussed his children's festive expectations during an appearance on ITV's This Morning on November 20. Hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary asked what Archie and Lilibet were most excited about during the holiday season.
"They're mainly looking forward to snow," Harry replied. Hammond pointed out that snowfall was not guaranteed, prompting the Duke to acknowledge, "It might not."
Harry also spoke about adjusting to Britain's colder climate after spending six years in California.
"It's great being back on home soil, and I'm throwing myself into the new winter weather," he said.
His comments came as the children experienced their first winter season back in Britain. The reported decision to spend Christmas in California means their holiday will now take place in a much different setting.
Doria Ragland and Christmas Cooking Were Part of the Earlier Plans
Harry also offered a glimpse into the family's Christmas preparations during the ITV interview. When asked who would be responsible for cooking, he praised both his wife and mother-in-law.
"It will probably be my wife. My wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I'll leave that to them," he said.
The Duke then mentioned two possible dishes, adding, "Maybe gumbo, yeah, maybe turkey, maybe gumbo."
Gumbo is particularly significant to the family's celebrations. According to People, Ragland traditionally prepares the dish on Christmas Eve, and it is among Harry's favorites.
With the latest reported arrangements, the family will have the opportunity to spend the holiday together with Ragland in California.
Sussexes Were Not Expected at King Charles's Sandringham Christmas
Even before the reported change in plans, Harry and Meghan were not expected to celebrate Christmas with King Charles and the wider royal family at Sandringham.
The Telegraph reported that the couple had not received invitations to the King's traditional gathering at his Norfolk estate or the wider family's private pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. Sources close to the Sussexes also insisted they had never anticipated attending either occasion.
Harry and Meghan last attended the Sandringham Christmas gathering together in 2018, before Archie and Lilibet were born.
The reported California plans would instead allow the family to spend the festive season with Ragland. However, neither the Sussexes nor Buckingham Palace has publicly confirmed the latest arrangements.