An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent facing felony assault charges over an alleged highway confrontation in Minnesota could spend years behind bars, as his legal battle raises questions about the limits of federal authority.

RadarOnline.com reports that Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.'s defense is fighting to move the case out of state court, arguing the prosecution could have far-reaching consequences for federal officers.

Morgan was charged April 16 with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon following a February 5 encounter on eastbound Highway 62 during Operation Metro Surge, the Trump administration's immigration enforcement campaign in Minnesota.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years under Minnesota law. His attorneys have argued that consecutive sentences could result in a lengthy prison term.