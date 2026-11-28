Trump's ICE Agent Faces 6 Years Behind Bars After Being Charged Over Highway Confrontation — as Lawyers Warn of Nationwide Fallout
Nov. 28 2026, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent facing felony assault charges over an alleged highway confrontation in Minnesota could spend years behind bars, as his legal battle raises questions about the limits of federal authority.
RadarOnline.com reports that Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.'s defense is fighting to move the case out of state court, arguing the prosecution could have far-reaching consequences for federal officers.
Morgan was charged April 16 with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon following a February 5 encounter on eastbound Highway 62 during Operation Metro Surge, the Trump administration's immigration enforcement campaign in Minnesota.
Each charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years under Minnesota law. His attorneys have argued that consecutive sentences could result in a lengthy prison term.
Competing Accounts of the Highway Confrontation
According to Hennepin County prosecutors and the criminal complaint, Morgan was driving an unmarked rental SUV along the highway shoulder to pass slower traffic when a white Cadillac briefly pulled onto the shoulder to block him.
Prosecutors allege Morgan subsequently pulled alongside the vehicle, lowered his window, and pointed his firearm directly at the driver and passenger.
The occupants were heading to the Mall of America and did not realize the SUV was being driven by a federal agent, according to the prosecution's account. Neither person was injured.
Morgan's defense disputes that version. His attorneys claim he was returning to base under orders after encountering threats during his deployment and that the Cadillac twice moved into his path and braked sharply.
They maintain Morgan shouted, "Police, back off," while holding his weapon in a defensive, low-ready position rather than aiming it at the occupants.
Defense Questions Prosecutors' Handling of the Case
Former U.S. Attorney Rachel Paulose, who is assisting Morgan's defense, has argued that the agent was protecting himself and his fellow officer.
His legal team has also criticized ICE's use of rental vehicles without emergency lights or sirens, claiming the lack of identifying features made it harder for Morgan to establish his authority.
Attorney Ryan Pacyga previously questioned prosecutors' decision to obtain a nationwide arrest warrant rather than arrange a voluntary surrender. He also challenged the time taken to file charges.
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, however, maintains that federal employment does not give officers permission to engage in conduct outside their lawful duties.
Judge Weighs Federal Authority in Landmark Dispute
Morgan's attorneys are relying on a federal law that allows certain federal officers facing state criminal charges to transfer their cases to federal court when the alleged conduct is connected to their official responsibilities.
If the case proceeds federally, the defense intends to seek dismissal under the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, arguing Morgan should be protected from state prosecution because he was acting within his federal duties.
The dispute has since advanced beyond the initial court proceedings. Morgan appeared before U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel during a two-day evidentiary hearing in October, testifying about his experience during Operation Metro Surge. The judge had not issued a ruling as of the latest available reporting.
Paulose has described the prosecution as the "tip of the spear," warning that allowing Minnesota to pursue the case could encourage other local prosecutors to bring charges against federal immigration officers.
Prosecutors reject the suggestion that Morgan's federal position should prevent accountability under state law.
Morgan's case also carries potential consequences for his law enforcement career. Although his attorneys have discussed the possibility of consecutive prison sentences, Minnesota law sets the maximum at seven years for each of the two assault counts.