EXCLUSIVE: Alfred Hitchcock Muse Kim Novak, 93, Shocks Friends With 'Grim' Funeral Plan
Nov. 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Kim Novak has revealed an unconventional plan for her funeral, opting to have her body transformed into compost and distributed among friends and relatives to grow trees after her death – leaving fans shocked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood actor, 93, who achieved international fame starring in Alfred Hitchcock's psychological thriller Vertigo, has disclosed that she has identified a facility in Washington state capable of converting human remains into nutrient-rich soil.
Hollywood Icon's Shock Human Composting Funeral Plan
Her decision reflects the acting icon's environmental beliefs and desire to contribute to the natural world rather than undergo a conventional burial or cremation.
Novak told a publication: "I'm at an age now, certainly, where I could go at any time, but I wanted to be able to kind of control where I was going. I don't want to die. I want to continue growing."
A movie industry source said: "To generations of film fans, Kim remains this glamorous, almost otherworldly figure from Hollywood's golden age, so hearing her talk so matter-of-factly about having her body turned into compost has come as quite a shock to her friends and fans.
"There is something rather macabre and grim about the idea of dividing your remains among your friends and having them take you home in urns, but Kim sees an extraordinary beauty in it.
"Some people might find the prospect of growing a houseplant using the remains of someone they loved deeply unsettling. For Kim, it represents a way of maintaining a physical connection with the people she leaves behind."
The insider noted, "She isn't interested in having an elaborate monument to her Hollywood career. Her plans reflect her desire to leave something living behind rather than have people remember her beside a gravestone."
Eco-Friendly Kim Novak Ditches Cremation for Soil
Novak explained she had considered several alternatives to a traditional funeral before discovering the process of human composting, also known as natural organic reduction.
She initially contemplated having her body wrapped in a burial shroud and placed beneath a tree, allowing her remains to decompose naturally.
The legendary star said: "At first I thought, 'Well, I know I don't want to be cremated,' because I'm an environmentalist and there are all these effects."
Friends to Receive Urns of Actress's Remains
Her eventual decision to have her remains converted into compost will allow her to be commemorated in several locations rather than at a single burial site.
The actress intends to commission special urns containing portions of the soil produced from her body, which will be distributed among those closest to her.
Recipients will be encouraged to use the compost to plant trees in her memory, although Novak has acknowledged that friends living in densely populated cities may have to settle for something smaller.
Novak said: "I'm able to get urns for my special friends and family. I'm going to have my nutrient-rich soil given to them with the understanding from me that I want them to plant a tree over me, or in some places, like New York City, where you can't go and plant a tree wherever you want to, but I could be in their apartment in a plant or whatever."
Alfred Hitchcock Muse Refuses to 'Go to Waste'
Novak, one of the most recognizable stars of Hollywood's golden age, appeared in films including Picnic, Bell, Book and Candle and Pal Joey before largely withdrawing from the entertainment industry.
Her performance opposite James Stewart in Hitchcock's 1958 film Vertigo remains among her most celebrated screen appearances, and she became one of director Hitchcock's greatest movie muses.
In later life, Novak has devoted much of her time to artistic pursuits and her appreciation of the natural world.
She said her funeral arrangements were motivated less by the prospect of becoming soil than by the possibilities of what might subsequently emerge from it.
Novak added: "It's not that I want to be the soil. I want what that could grow into, because my whole thing is growing... it makes a joyful thing to, not exactly to look forward to, but to think that you will not go to waste. Nobody wants waste."
She added: "But if we can actually utilise our being to create more of the beautiful, good things in life, what could be better?"