Her decision reflects the acting icon's environmental beliefs and desire to contribute to the natural world rather than undergo a conventional burial or cremation.

Novak told a publication: "I'm at an age now, certainly, where I could go at any time, but I wanted to be able to kind of control where I was going. I don't want to die. I want to continue growing."

A movie industry source said: "To generations of film fans, Kim remains this glamorous, almost otherworldly figure from Hollywood's golden age, so hearing her talk so matter-of-factly about having her body turned into compost has come as quite a shock to her friends and fans.

"There is something rather macabre and grim about the idea of dividing your remains among your friends and having them take you home in urns, but Kim sees an extraordinary beauty in it.

"Some people might find the prospect of growing a houseplant using the remains of someone they loved deeply unsettling. For Kim, it represents a way of maintaining a physical connection with the people she leaves behind."

The insider noted, "She isn't interested in having an elaborate monument to her Hollywood career. Her plans reflect her desire to leave something living behind rather than have people remember her beside a gravestone."