Trump Insiders Turn on 'Idiot' Markwayne Mullin as White House Official Says DHS Chief Should Have 'Stayed at His Plumbing Company'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing mounting criticism from inside the Trump administration, with one White House official reportedly questioning his decision to leave his plumbing business for a Cabinet position.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the growing frustration comes amid disagreements over immigration enforcement and scrutiny of Mullin's handling of a nationwide airport disruption.
The New York Post reported on November 27 that anonymous White House and Department of Homeland Security officials had questioned Mullin's performance and claimed he had privately expressed regret about leaving the Senate.
According to the outlet, one official called the Oklahoma Republican an "idiot" and a "terrible messenger," adding that he should have stayed at his plumbing company.
A DHS spokesperson dismissed the claims about Mullin regretting his appointment as "absurd and completely false." Mullin also pushed back on X, describing the report as "fake news" and saying he remained committed to the department's mission.
Trump Publicly Backs Secretary Mulin
Despite the reported discontent, President Donald Trump has publicly defended his Homeland Security chief.
In an interview with The Washington Post published November 25, Trump praised Mullin's work, describing him as hardworking and saying he was doing a "good job."
However, the New York Post also reported that White House staffers had started a betting pool speculating about how long Mullin would keep his position.
Mullin took over DHS in March 2026 after Trump nominated him to replace former Secretary Kristi Noem. He previously represented Oklahoma in the Senate.
His relationship with White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has also reportedly become strained, with disagreements over immigration policy and the department's response to recent technology disruptions adding to the tension.
Ground-Stop Response Draws Scrutiny
Mullin's handling of a nationwide aviation disruption on November 13 became another source of controversy.
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop after a telecommunications problem affected its systems. The disruption lasted more than four hours and caused widespread flight cancellations.
The following day, Mullin traveled on a government aircraft to attend an LSU-Texas football game with family members. The decision drew criticism from lawmakers, who questioned the timing while travelers were still dealing with the disruption.
During a November 18 congressional hearing, Mullin defended the trip, explaining that it had been arranged weeks earlier. He argued that canceling after airspace had reopened could have created "confusion" and suggested it might have undermined public confidence in air travel.
He also said he was required to use a government aircraft for security and continuity reasons and had reimbursed the government for the personal trip.
The secretary also faced questions about his public explanation of the technology problems. According to The Washington Post, Miller subsequently became frustrated with Mullin's handling of the situation and reportedly sought to limit his public appearances.
Disagreements Over Immigration
Mullin's approach to immigration enforcement has created another source of friction within the administration.
In July, he directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to temporarily suspend most vehicle stops as an enforcement tactic. Trump subsequently reversed the decision, allowing agents to resume the practice.
The disagreement exposed tensions over how aggressively the administration should pursue its deportation agenda, with immigration hard-liners reportedly questioning whether Mullin was taking a sufficiently tough approach.
Mullin replaced Noem after her departure from the department following mounting criticism of her leadership. His tenure has since drawn scrutiny over enforcement decisions, public messaging and his handling of major operational problems.
For now, the conflicting accounts of his standing inside the administration remain unresolved. Trump has publicly expressed confidence in Mullin, while anonymous officials have reportedly questioned his performance. Both Mullin and DHS have firmly rejected claims that he regrets accepting the position.