Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing mounting criticism from inside the Trump administration, with one White House official reportedly questioning his decision to leave his plumbing business for a Cabinet position.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the growing frustration comes amid disagreements over immigration enforcement and scrutiny of Mullin's handling of a nationwide airport disruption.

The New York Post reported on November 27 that anonymous White House and Department of Homeland Security officials had questioned Mullin's performance and claimed he had privately expressed regret about leaving the Senate.

According to the outlet, one official called the Oklahoma Republican an "idiot" and a "terrible messenger," adding that he should have stayed at his plumbing company.

A DHS spokesperson dismissed the claims about Mullin regretting his appointment as "absurd and completely false." Mullin also pushed back on X, describing the report as "fake news" and saying he remained committed to the department's mission.