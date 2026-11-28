Brand, who is serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, continues to maintain his innocence over offenses committed against four women between 2004 and 2009.

Official guidance governing prisoners' access to the media states permission should take into account whether "serious distress to victims of the prisoner and/or outrage to public sensibilities is not likely to result from the broadcast."

A source told us: "The concern is that Brand's victims have already endured the ordeal of a criminal trial, and to see Brand turning his conviction into a marketing opportunity is a horror for them.

"Seeing his face plastered across merchandise portraying him as the victim could be incredibly distressing.

"There is something particularly troubling about the commercial nature of this campaign. It is one thing to maintain your innocence, but quite another to put a price tag on that message and encourage thousands of supporters to buy into it."

The insider continued, "The slogan about being silenced on this merch effectively shifts the focus away from the women and what they went through, presenting Brand as the person who has suffered an injustice.

"For the women involved, the prospect of seeing people walking around wearing these T-shirts could be horrifying. There is a real risk of reopening emotional wounds when they should finally have an opportunity to move forward with their lives.

"Brand still has an enormous online following, and the concern is that this merchandise could prolong the public scrutiny surrounding the case and encourage supporters to dismiss the women's experiences."