EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand's Merchandise Sale 'Sparking Horror for His Victims'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Russell Brand is at the center of outrage after merchandise portraying himself as a victim of injustice while serving a prison sentence for rape and sexual assault appeared online – raising concerns about the potential distress caused to the women he was convicted of attacking.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British comedian and actor, 51, is advertising a range of clothing through his personal website following his conviction at Southwark Crown Court on November 5.
'Free Russell' Merch Sparks Victim Horror
Brand, who is serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, continues to maintain his innocence over offenses committed against four women between 2004 and 2009.
Official guidance governing prisoners' access to the media states permission should take into account whether "serious distress to victims of the prisoner and/or outrage to public sensibilities is not likely to result from the broadcast."
A source told us: "The concern is that Brand's victims have already endured the ordeal of a criminal trial, and to see Brand turning his conviction into a marketing opportunity is a horror for them.
"Seeing his face plastered across merchandise portraying him as the victim could be incredibly distressing.
"There is something particularly troubling about the commercial nature of this campaign. It is one thing to maintain your innocence, but quite another to put a price tag on that message and encourage thousands of supporters to buy into it."
The insider continued, "The slogan about being silenced on this merch effectively shifts the focus away from the women and what they went through, presenting Brand as the person who has suffered an injustice.
"For the women involved, the prospect of seeing people walking around wearing these T-shirts could be horrifying. There is a real risk of reopening emotional wounds when they should finally have an opportunity to move forward with their lives.
"Brand still has an enormous online following, and the concern is that this merchandise could prolong the public scrutiny surrounding the case and encourage supporters to dismiss the women's experiences."
$35 'Silenced' Shirts Cash in on Conviction
Brand's merchandise, marketed under the heading Fundraiser Apparel, includes two T-shirts and a baseball cap, with prices starting at $35.
A statement displayed above photographs of the products reads: "Silenced for speaking out against injustice and corruption."
One shirt features a colorful portrait of Brand alongside the words "Free Russell," while the other products carry his full name.
Prime Minister Slams Tech Giants Over Prison Video Row
The commercial venture comes amid controversy over the continued operation of Brand's YouTube channel, which has 6.6 million subscribers.
His wife, Laura Gallacher, 39, sparked a Ministry of Justice inquiry after broadcasting a message from her imprisoned husband in which he protested his innocence.
The video, which has attracted more than one million views, remains available despite government efforts to have it removed.
The prime minister, Andy Burnham, urged technology companies to take greater responsibility for material published on their platforms.
He said: "I would first say to the social media companies, show some responsibility here."
Google, YouTube's parent company, is said to have rejected a formal request from justice officials to remove the footage after determining that it did not breach its policies.
Meta, meanwhile, disabled Brand's Facebook and Instagram accounts following his conviction.
Russell Brand's Wife Defends Podcast as Rumble Cash Flows
Gallacher subsequently returned to YouTube with a religious broadcast containing no further messages from her husband.
She said: "Last week's episode drew a considerable amount of attention, and now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honor that."
The children's author, who shares three children with Brand, also defended her decision to continue presenting the religious podcast they established together approximately six months ago.
She added: "It's also a place where I will continue to be proud to be a wife, a mother, and a woman defending her family at a time when the media's image of what kind of a woman I am is under so much scrutiny."
Brand began winding down several business ventures and liquidating assets before his sentencing.
Although he no longer receives income from YouTube, he is thought to continue to generate revenue through the alternative video-sharing platform Rumble.
The comedian was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to four women during the period in which he rose to international prominence.
He was acquitted of two further rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent sexual assault. He has denied all the allegations against him.