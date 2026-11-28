Jeanine Pirro Slammed by Furious MAGA Supporters Over Beach Vacation Photo: 'Absolutely Tone Deaf'
Nov. 28 2026, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET
Jeanine Pirro was enjoying some time in the sun, but quickly drew criticism from her MAGA supporters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 75-year-old U.S. Attorney previously faced mockery over a workout video she shared earlier this year.
Jeanine Pirro's Beach Photo Sparks Backlash
The former Fox News host drew criticism on November 28 after posting a photo of herself posing on a picturesque beach in sunglasses and a zebra- and leopard-print outfit.
"Every once in a while, it's OK to take a few days off," she captioned the image.
'Absolutely Tone Deaf'
However, her message did not go down well with several current and former supporters of President Donald Trump.
"I can't stand this selfish woman," former Trump supporter Trisha Cole wrote.
Another former Republican said, "We're sick and tired of seeing the partying and look-at-me photos while the country is in horrific shape."
"Absolutely tone deaf," former litigator Viva Frei added.
Some commenters also brought up the case of Brian Cole Jr., the autistic man accused of planting pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Convention headquarters the day before the January 6, 2021, attack.
Cole's attorneys have alleged FBI agents exploited his vulnerabilities to obtain a confession, while Pirro has publicly called out his alleged admission and declared his guilt.
"You're taking a few days off while Brian Cole Jr. is suffering in prison for a crime you know he didn't commit... You should be ashamed of yourself," one America First supporter wrote.
"Wouldn't it be fantastic if Brian Cole Jr. could take a few days off at the beach?" another asked.
Jeanine Pirro Mocked Over Workout Video
The beach photo was not the first time Pirro had attracted attention for sharing footage of herself away from the courtroom.
In September, she joined fellow Trump administration officials Pete Hegseth, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr in showing off her fitness routine, posting a video of herself bench-pressing on a Smith machine.
"10 reps of 45 lbs. My morning workout preparing to fight crime in DC," she wrote, before finishing her set by asking, "Impressed?"
Social media users were quick to question the amount of weight she lifted.
"It's a Smith machine. Most Smith machines at commercial gyms have a starting resistance around 15–25 lb," one person commented.
"You don't have any weights on there, you moron. Are you that weak?" another asked.
"No way you guys are so far out of touch with reality. This is insane," a third wrote, while another told her, "Give me a break! Do your job and stay out of the limelight."
Donald Trump Criticized Jeanine Pirro Over Reflecting Pool Case
Pirro's professional record also came under scrutiny after she dropped charges against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn.
Hearn had been accused of damaging the sealant at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
He initially faced felony destruction of property charges and up to 10 years behind bars.
However, the damage was ultimately attributed to "overspraying and delamination."
The decision reportedly angered Trump, who publicly criticized Pirro after the case was dropped.
"The judge was extremely unfriendly to Jeanine, and frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious," the president told reporters on August 3.
"Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after and went after her department, and I guess she choked. I don't know what the h--- happened," he continued.
Trump also accused her of having "folded like an umbrella."