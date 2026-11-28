However, her message did not go down well with several current and former supporters of President Donald Trump.

"I can't stand this selfish woman," former Trump supporter Trisha Cole wrote.

Another former Republican said, "We're sick and tired of seeing the partying and look-at-me photos while the country is in horrific shape."

"Absolutely tone deaf," former litigator Viva Frei added.

Some commenters also brought up the case of Brian Cole Jr., the autistic man accused of planting pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Convention headquarters the day before the January 6, 2021, attack.

Cole's attorneys have alleged FBI agents exploited his vulnerabilities to obtain a confession, while Pirro has publicly called out his alleged admission and declared his guilt.

"You're taking a few days off while Brian Cole Jr. is suffering in prison for a crime you know he didn't commit... You should be ashamed of yourself," one America First supporter wrote.

"Wouldn't it be fantastic if Brian Cole Jr. could take a few days off at the beach?" another asked.