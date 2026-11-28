Former Bush Adviser Karl Rove Warns GOP to Prepare for Life After The Don — as He Declares 'America Is Past Peak Trump'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Former President George W. Bush's senior adviser Karl Rove has delivered a blunt warning to Republicans, urging the party to prepare for a future without Donald Trump after Democrats scored major victories in the November 3 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a November 26 Wall Street Journal opinion column, Rove argued that Trump's dominating presence in politics had failed to motivate enough Republican voters to turn out. He suggested the party needed fresh leadership, stronger messaging, and policies that addressed voters' concerns rather than relying on the president's influence.
"The midterms demonstrated America is past Peak Trump," Rove declared, adding that Republicans needed to start thinking about what comes next.
Karl Rove Recounts Encounter With Disappointed Republican Voter
Rove opened his column with an encounter at a grocery store in Blanco, Texas, where a frustrated Republican voter questioned how the party had suffered such significant defeats.
The man had anticipated trouble for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton but was particularly surprised by Governor Greg Abbott's defeat. He considered Abbott an exceptionally strong governor, according to Rove.
The strategist said the voter appeared exhausted by the political climate, describing him as "tired and confused, worn out by the flood of words, threats, insults and actions coming from the White House."
Rove questioned whether Trump's increasingly self-focused behavior had alienated other Republican supporters, pointing to his constant boasting, personal attacks and late-night Truth Social posts.
He also criticized the president's attention to projects including a White House ballroom, renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and a proposed Triumphal Arch, arguing that the priorities seemed disconnected from families struggling with everyday expenses.
Rove Criticizes Trump for Seeking Praise From JD Vance and Marco Rubio
The former Bush adviser also aimed at Trump's November 20 White House press conference, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared alongside the president.
Vance congratulated Trump on his recent Asia trip, while newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller delivered a rundown of the president's achievements.
Trump subsequently compared Miller favorably with Vance and Rubio, declaring that Miller was "better than these two guys."
He even jokingly asked Miller, "Do you want to run for president?"
Rove questioned the president's apparent need for public admiration. "A more secure president wouldn't need all that," he wrote. "The forced accolades made Mr. Trump seem small."
He also criticized Trump's treatment of a reporter during the event, recalling how the president told the journalist, "You shouldn't be in the front row. You should be in the back."
Missing Republican Voters Become Central to Rove's Argument
Rove suggested the election results were not necessarily evidence that Republican supporters had switched allegiance to Democrats. Instead, he argued that many simply stayed home.
He cited political analysts Ruy Teixeira and Patrick Ruffini, who examined the turnout problems facing Republicans.
Teixeira observed that some Republican voters "simply did not vote," while Ruffini described the difference in turnout between Democratic-leaning and Republican-leaning areas as "massive."
Rove questioned whether Trump could bring those voters back after his extensive campaigning ahead of Election Day.
"Can Republicans win these voters back? Mr. Trump can't," he wrote.
The election results underscored the scale of the setback. Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, while James Talarico defeated Paxton in the Texas Senate race and Gina Hinojosa unseated Abbott in the gubernatorial contest.
Former Bush Adviser Urges GOP to Build a Future Beyond Trump
Rove's latest criticism follows his November 13 interview with Houston Public Media, during which he argued that Paxton's Senate candidacy had hurt Republicans across Texas.
He described the controversial attorney general's presence on the ticket as a major factor behind the party's statewide losses, arguing that Republicans could not expect voters to support a candidate they considered problematic simply out of loyalty to Trump.
In his latest column, Rove urged Republicans to focus on presenting new candidates and developing policies that address voters' priorities.
"Republicans can win GOP dropouts back by promoting new faces and compelling messages," he wrote, while emphasizing the need for the party to establish a clearer political identity ahead of 2028.
His closing message left little room for ambiguity: "Republicans better begin building their post-Trump future soon."