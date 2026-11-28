Former President George W. Bush's senior adviser Karl Rove has delivered a blunt warning to Republicans, urging the party to prepare for a future without Donald Trump after Democrats scored major victories in the November 3 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a November 26 Wall Street Journal opinion column, Rove argued that Trump's dominating presence in politics had failed to motivate enough Republican voters to turn out. He suggested the party needed fresh leadership, stronger messaging, and policies that addressed voters' concerns rather than relying on the president's influence.

"The midterms demonstrated America is past Peak Trump," Rove declared, adding that Republicans needed to start thinking about what comes next.