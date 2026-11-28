Thanksgiving Storm Exposes Trump's Removed Kennedy Center Name After Months of Tarp Cover-Up — as D.C. Commissioner Says 'God Has a Sense of Humor'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that a Thanksgiving Day storm briefly exposed the Kennedy Center's facade in Washington, D.C., after powerful winds loosened the tarp that had concealed the entrance for months.
The damage offered the public a glimpse of the blank marble section where President Donald Trump's name had been displayed before a federal judge ordered its removal.
Although most of the covering remained attached to the scaffolding, an upper corner pulled away during heavy rain and strong wind gusts on November 26.
The incident prompted D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Robert Vinson Brannum to deliver a pointed reaction on social media: "God Has A Sense Of Humor."
Thanksgiving Storm Loosens Tarp Covering Kennedy Center Facade
Footage broadcast by NBC Washington showed the tarp hanging away from part of the building, exposing the space where Trump's lettering had previously appeared. The brief opening offered a rare public view of the facade since workers removed the president's name in June.
The covering went up that month as crews installed scaffolding to carry out the removal. Although Kennedy Center officials assured the court that Trump's name had been taken down, the tarp continued to obscure the result from visitors.
Mallory Miller, a former Kennedy Center employee and co-founder of the activist group Hands Off the Arts, previously questioned why the covering remained.
"What is clear to me is the Trump administration does not want to see that building without Trump's name on the facade before they could go through all their appeals," she told NBC Washington.
D.C. Commissioner Reacts With 'God Has a Sense of Humor'
Brannum addressed the incident in a November 27 post on X, suggesting the weather had delivered a message to the president and his supporters.
"God Has A Sense Of Humor. God is letting Trump and MAGA know from where the POWER really blows," he wrote.
The commissioner tagged several accounts in his post, turning the storm-damaged covering into another public moment in the ongoing controversy surrounding Trump's attempted renaming of the performing arts institution.
Federal Judge Ordered Trump's Name Removed From Kennedy Center
The dispute began in December 2025, when the Trump-controlled board voted to add the president's name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. His name was subsequently installed above Kennedy's on the building's facade.
Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty challenged the decision in court, arguing that Congress had established the institution as a memorial to the former president and that its name could not be changed through a board vote.
On May 29, 2026, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the board had exceeded its authority. "Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it," he wrote.
The court ordered Trump's name removed within 14 days. After the administration failed to secure a stay, workers took down the lettering by the June 12 deadline.
Kennedy Center's Tarp and Renovation Dispute Continued
The removal did not end the legal battle. Kennedy Center officials maintained that the scaffolding and covering were needed for water testing and repairs to the building's roof overhang. Beatty's legal team questioned that explanation.
In August, the board approved proposals to recognize Trump with a renovation inscription on the building and rename the center's grounds after him. Cooper blocked those two measures in September, ruling that the board could not create additional memorials to Trump without congressional approval.
The dispute also involves the board's plan to close the venue for two years for renovations. During a November 19 hearing, Beatty's attorneys challenged the proposed shutdown, while Justice Department lawyers defended it on safety and infrastructure grounds.
The approximately $257 million figure cited in the dispute refers to congressional funding for maintenance work, rather than a confirmed final renovation bill.