RadarOnline.com can reveal that a Thanksgiving Day storm briefly exposed the Kennedy Center's facade in Washington, D.C., after powerful winds loosened the tarp that had concealed the entrance for months.

The damage offered the public a glimpse of the blank marble section where President Donald Trump's name had been displayed before a federal judge ordered its removal.

Although most of the covering remained attached to the scaffolding, an upper corner pulled away during heavy rain and strong wind gusts on November 26.

The incident prompted D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Robert Vinson Brannum to deliver a pointed reaction on social media: "God Has A Sense Of Humor."