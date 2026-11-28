ACLU Accuses Trump Administration of Secretly Targeting ICE Critics as Dozens of Subpoenas Seek Their Identities
Nov. 28 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a federal class-action lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of using secretive grand jury subpoenas to identify people who anonymously criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) online.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of four social media users, alleges that federal authorities have sought personal information from platforms including Meta, Bluesky and X, formerly known as Twitter.
The civil rights organization claims the effort is intended to gather information on government critics and could threaten their First Amendment rights.
The case was initially filed under seal before Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered it unsealed on November 25. Public versions of the complaint and supporting documents became available on November 27.
Class Action Filed Over Unmasking Subpoenas
The four plaintiffs are challenging government demands for information that could expose their identities. They are suing anonymously to protect their privacy while seeking to represent other social media users who may have been targeted by similar subpoenas.
According to the ACLU, the demands were sent to Meta, Bluesky and X as part of an investigation into people who have criticized the administration's immigration enforcement policies.
The lawsuit seeks to stop the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from continuing the investigation. However, the allegations have not been established in court, and no preliminary injunction has been granted.
Dozens Of Subpoenas Linked To Investigation 18
The ACLU alleges that government lawyers have issued dozens of grand jury subpoenas seeking to identify online critics and obtain their personal information for ICE investigators.
According to the organization's court filings, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington has referred to the effort as "Investigation 18."
The initial documents identify 35 subpoenas connected to the investigation, although the ACLU believes the actual number could be considerably higher. The full scope of the probe has not been publicly established.
The complaint describes the effort as a "bad-faith fishing expedition initiated to gather intrusive intelligence and facilitate retaliation against dissenters."
Shift From Administrative To Grand Jury Process
The lawsuit also challenges what the ACLU describes as a broader campaign to identify people criticizing ICE online.
Over the past year, DHS has issued hundreds of administrative subpoenas to technology companies seeking information about social media users critical of immigration enforcement, according to the organization.
Unlike grand jury subpoenas, administrative subpoenas can be issued by federal agents without judicial approval. The ACLU says the government began turning to the grand jury process after users and technology companies pushed back against the earlier demands.
Grand jury proceedings are generally subject to secrecy rules, making it harder for people whose information is sought to learn about or challenge the requests.
The ACLU describes the new lawsuit as the first systemic civil challenge to the administration's use of grand jury subpoenas to unmask anonymous critics that will be litigated publicly.
Court Schedule And First Amendment Arguments
The lawsuit names U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Attorney General Todd Blanche and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin as defendants in their official capacities.
ACLU staff attorney Laura Moraff accused the government of using its investigative powers to silence political opposition.
"The government is weaponizing the grand jury process to retaliate against people for expressing their political views online," she said.
The plaintiffs argue that the investigation violates their First and Fourth Amendment rights and are asking the court to block further efforts to obtain identifying information from social media companies.
Boasberg has scheduled a January 6 hearing to consider the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction. The administration has until December 14 to submit its written response to the allegations.