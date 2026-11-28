RadarOnline.com can reveal that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a federal class-action lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of using secretive grand jury subpoenas to identify people who anonymously criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) online.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of four social media users, alleges that federal authorities have sought personal information from platforms including Meta, Bluesky and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The civil rights organization claims the effort is intended to gather information on government critics and could threaten their First Amendment rights.

The case was initially filed under seal before Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered it unsealed on November 25. Public versions of the complaint and supporting documents became available on November 27.