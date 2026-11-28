EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson 'Leaning on Pierce Brosnan' as He Prepares for 007 Role
Nov. 28 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Robert Pattinson is looking to former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan for support and encouragement as he prepares to take on the iconic role of 007, after the veteran actor publicly backed his former co-star to make the character his own.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, 40-year-old Batman and Twilight star Pattinson was announced as the new Bond on November 16, 2026, following an extensive selection process overseen by Amazon MGM Studios.
Brosnan's Emotional Message to New 007
Brosnan, 73, who played the British secret agent in four films between 1995 and 2002, previously worked alongside Pattinson in the 2010 romantic drama Remember Me.
He welcomed the announcement with a personal Instagram message.
Brosnan wrote: "Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent."
The Irish actor added: "I have fond memories of our time together making Remember Me. It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength."
He concluded: "Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce."
Secret Talks Prepare Pattinson for Scrutiny
The endorsement has highlighted the longstanding connection between the two actors, with Brosnan's experience potentially offering Pattinson valuable insight into the pressures surrounding one of cinema's most recognizable characters.
A movie industry source said: "Pierce knows better than almost anyone what happens when an actor inherits the Bond mantle. Robert is entering a world where every decision, from his appearance to his interpretation of the character, will face extraordinary scrutiny. He has spoke to him, and having someone like Pierce to lean on and offer encouragement and advice could make that transition considerably easier."
The source added: "Their history together gives Pierce's support a personal dimension. He has watched Robert develop from a young actor into an established Hollywood leading man, and his confidence in Robert's ability to carry the franchise will mean a great deal."
Bezos Admits Casting Bias Against Star
Brosnan made his Bond debut in GoldenEye in 1995, before returning for Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.
He was succeeded by Daniel Craig, 58, who portrayed the spy across five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and ending with No Time to Die in 2021.
Before Pattinson's selection, Brosnan suggested producers might favor an unfamiliar face.
He said: "My wife told me not to say anything, and I've said too much. Because once I say something it goes (everywhere) and I get hanged."
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 62, subsequently acknowledged that Pattinson's existing fame initially counted against him during casting discussions.
Bezos said: "Initially, we were slightly biased against (Pattinson) just because he's already so famous, like maybe we should have somebody more unknown."
He added: "But in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond."
Screen Test Blows Away 007 Bosses
Bezos revealed five finalists underwent extensive screen tests involving costumes, sets and fellow actors before executives reached their decision.
Pattinson described securing the role as a lifelong ambition.
He said: "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement."
The actor added: "I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."
The James Bond film franchise began in 1962 with Dr. No, starring Sean Connery as Ian Fleming's fictional British spy. Subsequent Bonds included George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
Spanning more than six decades, the series became one of cinema's most successful and enduring franchises worldwide.