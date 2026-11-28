Brosnan made his Bond debut in GoldenEye in 1995, before returning for Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

He was succeeded by Daniel Craig, 58, who portrayed the spy across five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and ending with No Time to Die in 2021.

Before Pattinson's selection, Brosnan suggested producers might favor an unfamiliar face.

He said: "My wife told me not to say anything, and I've said too much. Because once I say something it goes (everywhere) and I get hanged."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 62, subsequently acknowledged that Pattinson's existing fame initially counted against him during casting discussions.

Bezos said: "Initially, we were slightly biased against (Pattinson) just because he's already so famous, like maybe we should have somebody more unknown."

He added: "But in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond."