Kushner had an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, where he discussed his efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine alongside fellow Trump associate Steve Witkoff.

"This isn't about fairness or who's right or wrong. It's about how do we end the killing and create a better life for people going forward?" he said.

He also acknowledged that Putin had his own approach to international diplomacy, explaining, "his focus is on dealing with leaders and the world as they are."

"We can't wind back the clock, right? So I think about this as almost like a golf analogy. We have to play the ball where it lies," Kushner continued.

The president's son-in-law then described Putin as "very organized," adding, "People can like what he's done. They can not like what he's done, but he's definitely a grandmaster of politics. He's a historic figure. He's always very, very well prepared. He's very thoughtful."