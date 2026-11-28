Chris Christie Blasts Jared Kushner Over 'Grandmaster' Praise for Vladimir Putin: 'What a Perversion of US Foreign Policy'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Chris Christie took aim at Jared Kushner after the president's son-in-law heaped praise on Vladimir Putin during discussions about ending Russia/Ukraine Conflict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former New Jersey governor also appeared to be considering another run for the White House, as he weighed a potential third presidential campaign in 2028.
Jared Kushner's Vladimir Putin Comments
Kushner had an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, where he discussed his efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine alongside fellow Trump associate Steve Witkoff.
"This isn't about fairness or who's right or wrong. It's about how do we end the killing and create a better life for people going forward?" he said.
He also acknowledged that Putin had his own approach to international diplomacy, explaining, "his focus is on dealing with leaders and the world as they are."
"We can't wind back the clock, right? So I think about this as almost like a golf analogy. We have to play the ball where it lies," Kushner continued.
The president's son-in-law then described Putin as "very organized," adding, "People can like what he's done. They can not like what he's done, but he's definitely a grandmaster of politics. He's a historic figure. He's always very, very well prepared. He's very thoughtful."
Chris Christie Slams Jared Kushner
Christie was outraged by the remarks.
"After listening to this interview and reading this story, how could anyone associated with this foreign policy not resign in protest?" he wrote on X.
"Putin is a grandmaster? It doesn't matter who's right or wrong? This guy is in charge. What a perversion of US foreign policy," he added.
Chris Christie Considers Another Presidential Campaign
Meanwhile, Christie had not completely abandoned his own White House ambitions.
During a September 22 appearance at New Hampshire's Granite State Summit on Responsible Gaming, he acknowledged that another presidential campaign had remained on his mind.
"Anybody who comes up here and has ever run for president and not won and told you they're not looking at it again is lying," he said. "Once you go through the thought process of convincing yourself that you can be president, and then the next step that you should be president, that doesn't leave your brain."
He reiterated, "Let me just promise you they are lying."
'Good Luck With That'
Social media users also weighed in on the possibility of another campaign, with one skeptic quipping, "Yeah, good luck with that."
Another pointed to his past gubernatorial record, writing, "Christie had a 15% approval rating when he left office. A scandal-ridden administration."
One commentator added, "Just because this man is planning to run against the most crooked, corrupt man in history does not mean he is not a crook. He, too, is a crook, just of a less dark shade."
Another user criticized, "Let's not forget how Christie shamelessly groveled before [Trump] to get a cabinet spot."