RadarOnline.com reports that veteran journalist Bob Woodward has accused Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos of damaging the newspaper's reputation by appearing at President Donald Trump's second inauguration, arguing that the billionaire's actions sent the wrong message about the publication's independence.

During a recent interview with Axios' Mike Allen on "The Axios Show," Woodward said he was deeply troubled by seeing Bezos at the Jan. 20, 2025, ceremony. He argued that the newspaper's owner should remain politically neutral rather than appear to endorse a president.

"I think it's important that the owner not take sides," Woodward said, recalling his reaction to Bezos' attendance. "I literally felt sick to my stomach that that had happened, that he would do that."

The longtime journalist also suggested the appearance carried an unmistakable political message. "It's 'I am blessing and endorsing this man,'" he said.