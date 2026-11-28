Watergate Legend Bob Woodward Says Jeff Bezos 'Tarnished' Washington Post's Legacy With Trump Inauguration Appearance: 'I Felt Sick to My Stomach'
Nov. 28 2026, Updated 10:44 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reports that veteran journalist Bob Woodward has accused Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos of damaging the newspaper's reputation by appearing at President Donald Trump's second inauguration, arguing that the billionaire's actions sent the wrong message about the publication's independence.
During a recent interview with Axios' Mike Allen on "The Axios Show," Woodward said he was deeply troubled by seeing Bezos at the Jan. 20, 2025, ceremony. He argued that the newspaper's owner should remain politically neutral rather than appear to endorse a president.
"I think it's important that the owner not take sides," Woodward said, recalling his reaction to Bezos' attendance. "I literally felt sick to my stomach that that had happened, that he would do that."
The longtime journalist also suggested the appearance carried an unmistakable political message. "It's 'I am blessing and endorsing this man,'" he said.
Woodward Compares Bezos to Former Washington Post Publisher
Woodward invoked Katharine Graham, who owned and published The Washington Post during its landmark Watergate investigation, to explain why he believes Bezos crossed a line.
Woodward and fellow reporter Carl Bernstein helped expose the Watergate scandal, which ultimately led to President Richard Nixon's resignation in 1974.
He recalled that Graham wanted the newspaper's reporting to remain forceful and independent, without the owner appearing to favor one political figure over another.
"She wanted the reporting to be hard and fiery, and she didn't want to take sides," Woodward said. "And I think it's important that the owner not take sides."
He added that Graham "would never do anything like that."
Woodward also revealed that he initially welcomed Bezos' 2013 purchase of the newspaper, believing the billionaire could help secure its future.
"I thought this is salvation that's come," he recalled. "And he has tarnished not only his own reputation, but that of The Washington Post."
Bezos' Relationship With Trump Draws Scrutiny
Bezos' public appearances alongside Trump have continued since the president returned to the White House.
In May 2026, the Amazon founder described Trump as a "more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term" during an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.
Bezos also attended a September 2026 White House state dinner honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping, joining other prominent business leaders.
Amazon has also contributed financially to Trump's political and White House projects. Federal Election Commission records show the company donated $1 million to Trump's 2025 inaugural committee.
Amazon was also named among the corporate donors to Trump's planned White House ballroom. However, the White House has not publicly disclosed how much individual companies contributed, so the amount donated by Amazon remains unclear.
The company also entered a high-profile deal involving First Lady Melania Trump's documentary. Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid $40 million to license the film and a related docuseries, with another $35 million spent on marketing and promotion. The combined $75 million investment drew scrutiny because of the first lady's connection to the administration.
Woodward Makes His Criticism Public
When Allen asked whether he had confronted Bezos privately about his concerns, Woodward said he had chosen to make his position known publicly instead.
"I've said it publicly," he responded.
The interview coincided with the release of Woodward's memoir, "Secrets: A Reporter's Memoir," on November 24, 2026.
Woodward also delivered a separate assessment of Trump's presidency, comparing the Republican president with Nixon, whom his Watergate reporting helped bring down.
"Trump is worse, much worse than Nixon," he told Allen, citing what he described as corruption and the president's handling of the Iran war.