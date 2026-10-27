Legendary Washington Post Reporter Bob Woodward Turns on Jeff Bezos in Explosive New Memoir — as He Accuses Amazon Founder of 'Capitulating to Trump'

"I remember feeling relief when Jeff decided to buy The Post in 2013. I believed at the time that Bezos would provide the finances for The Post to continue to operate courageously," Woodward claimed in an excerpt published in a publication on Tuesday, October 27.

The Pulitzer Prize winner became alarmed when Bezos stepped in to quash the paper's endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race days before the election, even though the editorial board had drafted the document.

“At the time, I thought, is he not reading his own newspaper or my books about Trump?” Woodward writes, claiming it made it appear that "Bezos and the newspaper were capitulating to Trump."

The Blue Origin founder defended his decision at the time, saying "Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election," and that "Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one." Bezos also claimed there was "no quid pro quo" in not backing Harris over Trump.