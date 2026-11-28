According to a November 27 report by the New York Post, a person with ties to the Department of Homeland Security claimed Mullin had privately expressed regret about leaving Congress.

"He's telling people he wished he stayed in the Senate," the source told the newspaper, adding that they were surprised to hear the comment directly from the secretary. Two other sources reportedly said they had heard similar remarks.

One White House official was particularly critical of Mullin's appointment, telling the Post, "I wish he had stayed at his plumbing company." The official also called him an "idiot" and a "terrible messenger," arguing that someone with stronger conservative credentials should be leading the department.

Mullin replaced Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary in March 2026, following Trump's decision to remove her from the position.