Trump's DHS Chief Markwayne Mullin Reportedly Regrets Joining Cabinet as White House Insiders Turn Against Him
Nov. 28 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has reportedly told people close to him that he wishes he had remained in the U.S. Senate rather than joined President Donald Trump's Cabinet.
The former Oklahoma senator is facing mounting criticism from White House officials, including Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, over his handling of technology disruptions and immigration enforcement. However, Mullin has denied the report, dismissing the allegations as "complete and total fake news."
DHS Sources Claim Mullin Wishes He Had Stayed in the Senate
According to a November 27 report by the New York Post, a person with ties to the Department of Homeland Security claimed Mullin had privately expressed regret about leaving Congress.
"He's telling people he wished he stayed in the Senate," the source told the newspaper, adding that they were surprised to hear the comment directly from the secretary. Two other sources reportedly said they had heard similar remarks.
One White House official was particularly critical of Mullin's appointment, telling the Post, "I wish he had stayed at his plumbing company." The official also called him an "idiot" and a "terrible messenger," arguing that someone with stronger conservative credentials should be leading the department.
Mullin replaced Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary in March 2026, following Trump's decision to remove her from the position.
Stephen Miller Reportedly Loses Confidence in Trump's DHS Chief
Mullin's reported difficulties have also raised questions about his relationship with Miller. According to a November 25 Washington Post report, the White House chief of staff removed Mullin from the administration's public response to a series of technology-related outages that disrupted air travel, banking networks and corporate email systems.
A senior DHS official described Miller as viewing the secretary as "a liability."
The tensions reportedly intensified after a nationwide aviation ground stop on November 13. Mullin appeared alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at a White House briefing, but administration officials were reportedly unhappy with his handling of the public response.
He also faced criticism after flying on a government aircraft to Louisiana for the LSU-Texas football game on November 14, shortly after the ground stop. During a congressional hearing, Mullin defended the decision, explaining that he had planned the outing with his family weeks earlier.
"I wanted to be a good uncle," he said, arguing that canceling after flights had resumed could have created confusion about whether air travel was safe.
Immigration Disagreements Add to Reported White House Friction
The reported friction extends beyond the technology problems. According to the Washington Post, immigration hard-liners have questioned whether Mullin is sufficiently aggressive in carrying out Trump's deportation agenda.
The secretary has pledged "no amnesty" for undocumented immigrants but has also expressed openness to an agreement that could provide legal status to hundreds of thousands of people. That position has reportedly frustrated some conservatives who want tougher enforcement.
Mullin also faced criticism after temporarily directing federal immigration officers to stop certain vehicle pursuits. Trump later overruled the directive, which followed fatal shootings involving immigration officers in Maine and Texas.
Despite the disagreements, Mullin has continued overseeing the administration's mass deportation campaign. The Washington Post also reported that some White House staffers had started a betting pool about how long he would remain in the Cabinet, although other officials questioned whether the pool was particularly organized.
Mullin Calls the Claims Fake News as Trump Praises His Work
Mullin pushed back against the New York Post's reporting in a November 27 post on X, rejecting the suggestion that he regretted accepting the Cabinet position.
"This is complete and total fake news. I love the DHS mission. They should be ashamed of this FALSE story," he wrote.
A DHS spokesperson also dismissed the allegations as "absurd and completely FALSE," telling the newspaper that Mullin considers the position "the greatest job he's ever had."
The spokesperson further denied any tension between Mullin and Miller, insisting that the two work together to advance Trump's agenda and "protect the homeland." A White House representative similarly maintained that they had "forged a close bond."
Trump has also publicly defended his Homeland Security secretary. During a November 24 Oval Office interview with the New York Post, the president praised Mullin's work, saying, "He's a good person. He works very hard — I think he's been working very hard."
However, Trump appeared surprised when told that Mullin was visiting the Middle East. "He's in the Middle East?" he asked.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung subsequently explained that the secretary was on a previously planned diplomatic trip to Jordan, Azerbaijan, and the United Arab Emirates.