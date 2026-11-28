Canada is preparing to shut down a decades-old border permit program used by nearly 10,000 Americans annually, replacing it with mandatory reporting requirements for travelers entering through remote northern areas.

RadarOnline.com reports that the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will permanently close its Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) Program on December 1, 2026, ending a system that allowed approved travelers to enter certain parts of Canada without reporting to a staffed border crossing.

The agency says approximately 11,000 people have historically participated in the program each year, with Americans accounting for roughly 90 percent.

Existing permits will remain valid until 11:59 p.m. on November 30, but new applications are no longer being accepted.