'He Interjected Himself': Republican Turns on Trump After Losing Election Race to Prez's Handpicked Candidate
Nov. 28 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Republican Rep. Ralph Norman has criticized President Donald Trump for meddling in midterm election races after losing his own Senate primary to a Trump-backed candidate who subsequently failed to win her general election.
Norman, a South Carolina Republican, accused Trump of trying to dictate which candidates should represent the party, arguing that the president's involvement contributed to the GOP's disastrous November 3 results.
The congressman made the remarks during an interview with Raw Story as Republicans grappled with losing control of both chambers of Congress.
Ralph Norman Accuses Trump of Forcing Candidates on Republicans
Norman was among several Republicans who challenged Darline Graham for the South Carolina Senate seat previously held by her brother, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Following Lindsey's death in July at 71, his sister entered the race to succeed him. Trump endorsed Darline, who went on to defeat Norman in the Republican primary runoff on August 25.
However, her victory did not translate into success in the general election. Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Graham on November 3, flipping the traditionally Republican-held Senate seat.
Speaking to Raw Story after the election, Norman pointed to Trump's involvement in Republican primaries as a problem for the party.
"He interjected himself to try to force candidates. Look at Texas as an example. Look at South Carolina," Norman told the outlet.
The outgoing congressman did not seek another term in the House as he pursued the Senate seat.
GOP Midterm Defeat Sparks Finger-Pointing at Trump
Norman's criticism came amid growing frustration within Republican ranks following the Democrats' sweeping election victories.
Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate, delivering a major setback to Trump's party ahead of the final two years of his presidency.
Nearly 100 candidates endorsed by Trump lost their House, Senate or gubernatorial contests during the election cycle. Texas and Kansas were among the notable Senate defeats for Republicans.
The president has frequently highlighted his endorsement record as evidence of his influence over Republican voters. However, the latest results have prompted questions within the party about whether his involvement helped or hurt candidates.
According to interviews with congressional Republicans conducted by Raw Story, Trump and outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson have emerged as major targets of criticism.
Anonymous Republican Declares 'MAGA's Dead'
One Republican who lost their re-election bid offered an especially bleak assessment of the movement's future.
"MAGA's dead. I mean, come on, everything's dead. Everything's up for grabs in 2028. Vance is going to be out. Rubio's going to be out. All because of that f---ing war they all got behind," the unnamed lawmaker told Raw Story.
The Republican also suggested that Trump's foreign policy decisions had damaged the movement's political prospects.
Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who is leaving office in January, similarly questioned whether the president's priorities had strayed from what voters expected of the MAGA movement.
Cynthia Lummis Questions Trump's America First Agenda
Lummis suggested that voters had sent a message by either staying home or refusing to support Republican candidates.
"I think what MAGA was saying in this election, either by not voting or by not voting Republican, is, MAGA was supposed to be about making America great for Americans. America first for Americans," she told Raw Story.