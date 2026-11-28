Norman was among several Republicans who challenged Darline Graham for the South Carolina Senate seat previously held by her brother, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Following Lindsey's death in July at 71, his sister entered the race to succeed him. Trump endorsed Darline, who went on to defeat Norman in the Republican primary runoff on August 25.

However, her victory did not translate into success in the general election. Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Graham on November 3, flipping the traditionally Republican-held Senate seat.

Speaking to Raw Story after the election, Norman pointed to Trump's involvement in Republican primaries as a problem for the party.

"He interjected himself to try to force candidates. Look at Texas as an example. Look at South Carolina," Norman told the outlet.

The outgoing congressman did not seek another term in the House as he pursued the Senate seat.