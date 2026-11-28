Davidson County Chancellor l'Ashea Myles dismissed the case Nov. 9 at the request of Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell, who oversees her estate through She's Alive LLC.

"Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully," his attorneys declared.

The shocking turnaround came after Nozell accused Seaver of intimidation and demanding money following the beloved Jolene singer's Aug. 25 death from cancer at age 80.

Seaver, who protected his famous aunt for nearly two decades, vehemently denied the allegations, insisting his fiery messages were misunderstood exchanges between grieving friends.