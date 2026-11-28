EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Family Ends Bitter Court Battle With Nephew
Nov. 28 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
The bitter family feud that erupted after Dolly Parton's death appears to have ended – with the country queen's estate dropping the restraining order and lawsuit accusing her nephew of threatening her $500million empire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Tennessee judge tossed the explosive legal action against Bryan Seaver, Dolly's nephew and longtime security chief, after the warring sides quietly reached an agreement – just weeks after the estate brought a civil suit against him and sought a restraining order accusing him of extortion and making threats.
Dolly Parton's Family Feud Takes Shocking Turn
Davidson County Chancellor l'Ashea Myles dismissed the case Nov. 9 at the request of Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell, who oversees her estate through She's Alive LLC.
"Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully," his attorneys declared.
The shocking turnaround came after Nozell accused Seaver of intimidation and demanding money following the beloved Jolene singer's Aug. 25 death from cancer at age 80.
Seaver, who protected his famous aunt for nearly two decades, vehemently denied the allegations, insisting his fiery messages were misunderstood exchanges between grieving friends.
Dolly's Family Feud Takes Bizarre Turn
"Dolly called me her killer. It was a joke we used around her camp," he explained, insisting he'd never threatened anyone.
But the dispute turned downright bizarre when court papers accused Seaver of dodging process servers by surrounding his front porch with barbed wire.
The Southern mayhem went nuclear when Seaver spotted cameras near his property.
"Tell your private investigators to come pick up their cameras: My dogs ate them, and my kids used them for batting practice," he ranted in Sept. 30 emails to the estate's law firm.
Dolly's Family Feud Remains Unresolved
After the actions were dropped, Seaver's lawyers stressed he remains devoted to Parton's family and preserving her extraordinary legacy.
"He has made a career out of protecting his aunt while she was alive," they said.
Neither side disclosed the terms of their agreement, and the dismissal was without prejudice, meaning the claims could theoretically be revived.