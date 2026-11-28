Mary Trump claims a childhood family incident helps explain why President Donald Trump humiliates others, including members of his administration. RadarOnline.com reports that the president's estranged niece believes a humiliating moment involving a bowl of mashed potatoes left a lasting mark on her uncle. In a Thanksgiving post published November 26 on her Substack newsletter, The Good in Us, Mary recalled how her father, Fred Trump Jr., dumped a bowl of mashed potatoes over Donald's head when he was about 5 years old. The clinical psychologist argued that the incident left her uncle deeply embarrassed and may have influenced how he treats others decades later.

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Mary Trump Recounts Family Dinner Incident

Source: @ Mary L Trump/ IG Fred Trump Jr. was nearly eight years older than Donald, according to Mary Trump.

Mary said the incident happened while the family was preparing dinner. Donald had been tormenting his younger brother, Robert, who was about 3 1/2 years old. She recalled that Donald was taking apart Robert's Tonka trucks and gluing his building blocks together. Neither his mother nor his older siblings could persuade him to stop, according to her account. Fred Jr., who was nearly eight years older than Donald, did not want to physically hurt his younger brother. Instead, he grabbed a large bowl of mashed potatoes and dumped its contents over Donald's head. The family initially fell silent before breaking into laughter, Mary wrote. Even Donald's mother joined in as the 5-year-old sat with potatoes dripping down his face.

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Mary Links Childhood Humiliation to Trump's Public Behavior

Source: @ Mary L Trump/ IG Mary Trump argues the incident made her uncle fear humiliation.

Mary believes the family's reaction made the incident particularly difficult for her uncle. "In that moment, Donald learned ... that humiliation was something he never wanted to experience again," she wrote. She suggested that Trump's tendency to embarrass others could be linked to that childhood experience. In her account, the president's treatment of people around him, including members of his Cabinet, represents an attempt to reverse the humiliation he experienced at the family dinner more than 75 years ago. Mary also described the behavior as a defense mechanism, suggesting her uncle may be "always feeling humiliated himself," even unconsciously.

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Trump Niece Compares Uncle to His Father

Source: @ MEGA She links that childhood experience to Donald Trump’s treatment of others.

Mary also contrasted Donald's behavior with her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s. She described the family patriarch as someone who enjoyed humiliating people he considered weaker or dependent on him. However, she argued that her uncle's motivation was different. According to Mary, Fred Sr. took pleasure in humiliating others, while Donald's behavior was more defensive. The distinction forms part of her broader explanation of the family dynamics she believes shaped her uncle's personality.

White House Previously Rejected Mary's Family Claims

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Source: @ UNSPLASH The White House has not commented specifically on her Thanksgiving newsletter post.