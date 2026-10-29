Trump's 'Very Odd' Behavior With Daughter Ivanka Revealed by Estranged Family Member: 'She Was Constantly Sitting on His Lap'

President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump has described him as an "entirely hands-off father" while recalling what she considered an unusual dynamic between him and his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Mary, a clinical psychologist and the daughter of Trump's late older brother Fred Trump Jr., made the comments during an appearance on the British podcast "The Rest Is Politics," hosted by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart.

She later published an edited transcript of the conversation on her Substack on Oct. 22.

Mary said she did not spend much time with her cousins while growing up, explaining that Donald Trump Jr. was 12 years younger than her and Ivanka was about 16 years younger.

She said their families mainly crossed paths at Thanksgiving and Christmas.