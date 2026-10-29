Trump's 'Very Odd' Behavior With Daughter Ivanka Revealed by Estranged Family Member: 'She Was Constantly Sitting on His Lap'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 4:06 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump has described him as an "entirely hands-off father" while recalling what she considered an unusual dynamic between him and his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.
Mary, a clinical psychologist and the daughter of Trump's late older brother Fred Trump Jr., made the comments during an appearance on the British podcast "The Rest Is Politics," hosted by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart.
She later published an edited transcript of the conversation on her Substack on Oct. 22.
Mary said she did not spend much time with her cousins while growing up, explaining that Donald Trump Jr. was 12 years younger than her and Ivanka was about 16 years younger.
She said their families mainly crossed paths at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Mary Trump Describes Hands-Off Father
When asked about Trump's parenting, Mary said she saw little evidence that he was emotionally invested in his children.
"He was an entirely hands-off father. He had no real interest in his children," she said.
Mary added that she did not observe a strong emotional connection between Trump and his children, "certainly not to the two older boys." She also said she barely knew Tiffany and had never met Barron.
Her comments were based on her own recollections of family interactions rather than an independent assessment of Trump's relationships with his children.
'Very Odd Attachment' To Ivanka
Mary said she viewed Trump's relationship with Ivanka differently as his daughter grew older.
"When Ivanka got older, he had this very odd attachment to her, but I cannot exactly say that it was paternal," she said.
She then recalled seeing Ivanka sit on her father's lap.
"She was constantly sitting on his lap, and I cannot really explain it, but I found it odd and off-putting," Mary said.
The published transcript does not allege sexual misconduct or identify a specific act of wrongdoing. It reflects Mary's personal interpretation of behavior she said she witnessed.
Neither Trump nor Ivanka appears to have publicly responded to the latest comments.
Cold Family Roots And Lack Of Connection
Mary also connected what she described as Trump's parenting style to his relationship with his own father, Fred Trump Sr.
She said Fred Sr. viewed kindness and sensitivity as weaknesses and that he "systematically" broke down her father, Fred Jr., who died at 42.
"The lesson he learned was do not be anything like Freddy," Mary said of Trump. "Do not be kind. Do not be empathetic. Do not be sensitive."
Mary also argued that Trump's interest in his sons' wealth was tied to how their success reflected on him rather than to the creation of a family legacy.
Past Comments Resurface
Mary's remarks come amid renewed attention to Trump's longstanding public comments about Ivanka.
During a 2006 appearance on "The View," Trump was asked about a hypothetical situation involving Ivanka posing for Playboy. He commented on her appearance before saying, "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her."
At the time, a Trump spokesperson told The Associated Press that he was "absolutely joking" and said Trump was making fun of himself over his tendency to date younger women.
Mary's latest comments add her personal recollection of the family dynamic to that established history, while stopping short of making a specific allegation of misconduct.