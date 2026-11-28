EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Hoffman Reveals Terrifying Encounter With a Gun
Nov. 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Dustin Hoffman thought he was going to die when he faced a furious husband holding a gun, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 89-year-old showbiz legend recently revealed how an intimacy-fest in his younger days nearly ended with more than a bang.
Dustin Hoffman Recalls Terrifying Gunpoint Encounter
"I was having an affair with a married woman," the Tootsie star recalled. "She thought that once her husband went to sleep, that he stayed asleep.
"I was invited to come over after he went to sleep. There were are... Having a festival of sorts and he walked in with a gun. He pointed at me and I remember he said, 'Get out, get out.'"
Terrified, Hoffman was sure he was set to meet his maker.
"When you have a gun pointed at you, first of all, that hole is much bigger than the actual hole," he said.
"You realize how, any second, any second he's going to pull that trigger. His finger is on the trigger and you think any second he's going to."
Dustin Hoffman Recalls Fearing for His Life
He added: "You realize, 'That's it, that's it, I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die, the next second, the next second, the next second.'
"And you'd do anything, you will do anything, to avoid getting killed."
The Rain Man star said the "festival" didn't continue after the amorous pair were interrupted.
Hoffman, who recently released his memoir, Look at Me, also admitted his obsession with s-- as a young man – and revealed he had a "terrible experience" while filming his breakout role in the 1967 movie The Graduate.
Dustin Hoffman Reveals 'Terrible' Hollywood Breakthrough Experience
Mike Nichols directed the film, with Hoffman playing a recent college graduate seduced by an older woman named Mrs. Robinson.
"It was a terrible experience making the movie that changed my life," recalled Hoffman. "The whole time, I felt Mike was angry at me, either because I was doing something wrong or because he had realized what everybody else already knew, that he had miscast the lead in his film."
In the end, Hoffman was nominated for his first Academy Award for the role, but lost to Rod Steiger for In the Heat of the Night.
Hoffman went on to win Best Actor Oscars for 1979's Kramer vs. Kramer and 1988's Rain Man.