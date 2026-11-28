The 89-year-old showbiz legend recently revealed how an intimacy-fest in his younger days nearly ended with more than a bang.

Dustin Hoffman thought he was going to die when he faced a furious husband holding a gun, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dustin Hoffman recalled being threatened with a gun by the husband of a married woman he was having an affair with.

"I was having an affair with a married woman," the Tootsie star recalled. "She thought that once her husband went to sleep, that he stayed asleep.

"I was invited to come over after he went to sleep. There were are... Having a festival of sorts and he walked in with a gun. He pointed at me and I remember he said, 'Get out, get out.'"

Terrified, Hoffman was sure he was set to meet his maker.

"When you have a gun pointed at you, first of all, that hole is much bigger than the actual hole," he said.

"You realize how, any second, any second he's going to pull that trigger. His finger is on the trigger and you think any second he's going to."