A 24-year-old woman says she was left stranded outside a man's apartment after he invited her to spend the night, costing her $123 in Uber rides. When she later asked him to cover the expense, he sent her just $25, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The woman, who had been dating the 34-year-old for several weeks, said he stopped answering her calls and messages shortly before she arrived. Although he apologized the following morning and claimed he had fallen asleep, his partial reimbursement left her questioning whether she was being unreasonable to expect more.

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Woman Says Man Invited Her to Spend the Night After Their Separate Plans

Source: r/AITAH/ REDDIT He invited her to spend the night after his concert

In a Reddit post shared in the r/AITAH community on November 21, the woman explained that she and the man had been downtown on a Friday night but were attending separate events. He was at a concert, while she was enjoying a night out with friends. They remained in contact throughout the evening. When she asked about his plans after the concert, he said he wanted to meet up and invited her to stay at his apartment. The woman said she warned him that the Uber journey would be expensive. Nevertheless, he continued asking where she was and checking on her arrival time. He also told her he would get back to her approximately 30 minutes before she reached his apartment.

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Man Stops Responding After Woman Spends $92 on Uber

Source: BRETT JORDAN/ UNSPLASH She couldn't reach him after arriving at his building

According to her account, the woman paid $92 for an Uber from the city to his apartment. However, as she approached her destination, he suddenly stopped answering her calls and texts. After arriving and failing to reach him, she eventually asked the building's front desk employee to knock on his apartment door. She described the experience as "honestly humiliating," particularly because she was standing in the building late at night trying to contact someone who had invited her over. Unable to get inside, she ordered another Uber home for $31. The two journeys cost her $123 before tips, which she rounded up to approximately $125.

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Man Apologizes the Next Morning but Sends Her Only $25

Source: STEVE DIMATTEO/ UNSPLASH She paid another $31 to get back home

The following morning, the man reportedly apologized repeatedly and said he had fallen asleep. The woman acknowledged that accidents happen and said she did not necessarily believe he had deliberately ignored her. However, she explained that she felt hurt and embarrassed by the experience and asked him to reimburse her for both rides. Although he acknowledged that she had every right to be upset, he said he was uncomfortable paying the entire amount. After requesting her Venmo details, he sent her $25 before she could discuss a compromise. The woman said she would have accepted half the total or reimbursement for just one ride. She also acknowledged that she had arranged the transportation herself and that he had never explicitly promised to cover the expense. She added that he had not responded to her since their exchange.

Reddit Users Debate Whether He Should Have Paid for Both Rides

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Source: BRETT JORDAN/ UNSPLASH The man later sent her just $25 toward the Uber expenses