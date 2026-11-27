Christie’s first public remarks suggesting a potential third presidential campaign came on September 22 at the Granite State Summit on Responsible Gaming in New Hampshire, which holds the nation’s first presidential primary.

"Anybody who comes up here and has ever run for president and not won and told you they're not looking at it again is lying," Christie said at the time. "Once you go through the thought process of convincing yourself that you can be president, and then the next step that you should be president, that doesn't leave your brain."

"Let me just promise you they are lying," the 64-year-old said.

The ex-governor stopped short of announcing a campaign, however, and said he wanted to see how Republicans performed in the November 2026 midterm elections before making a decision.

After the elections, Christie spoke with a publication, telling journalist Matt Bai that another presidential campaign remains a possibility.

Christie previously sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 and 2024, with both campaigns ending before he secured the nomination.