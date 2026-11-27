Chris Christie Mercilessly Mocked After Republican Admits He's Considering Running for President a Third Time: 'Good Luck With That'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is not ruling out a third run for the White House in 2028, admitting that he is still considering another presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 64-year-old Republican discussed his political ambitions during an appearance in New Hampshire, where he acknowledged that the possibility of another presidential bid has remained on his mind despite his previous unsuccessful campaigns.
Chris Christie Is Open to Another Presidential Run
Christie’s first public remarks suggesting a potential third presidential campaign came on September 22 at the Granite State Summit on Responsible Gaming in New Hampshire, which holds the nation’s first presidential primary.
"Anybody who comes up here and has ever run for president and not won and told you they're not looking at it again is lying," Christie said at the time. "Once you go through the thought process of convincing yourself that you can be president, and then the next step that you should be president, that doesn't leave your brain."
"Let me just promise you they are lying," the 64-year-old said.
The ex-governor stopped short of announcing a campaign, however, and said he wanted to see how Republicans performed in the November 2026 midterm elections before making a decision.
After the elections, Christie spoke with a publication, telling journalist Matt Bai that another presidential campaign remains a possibility.
Christie previously sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 and 2024, with both campaigns ending before he secured the nomination.
Critics Go Off: 'Good Luck With That'
Social media users on X were quick to mock Christie, as one person quipped, "Yeah, good luck with that."
"Christie had a 15% approval rating when he left office. A scandal-ridden administration," another said.
A commentator pointed out, "Just because this man is planning to run against the most crooked, corrupt man in history does not mean he is not a crook. He, too, is a crook, just of a less dark shade."
"Let's not forget how Christie shamelessly groveled before [Trump] to get a cabinet spot," a user raged. While some users were negative, some were hopeful about Christie running for office once more.
"He’s actually got a shot this time, because we know that nobody else who's involved with Trump, whether they're in his Cabinet, Senate, or Governor associated with Trump has any shot," someone else added.
'Third Time Is the Charm'
In September, Christie said that he wanted to see how Republicans performed in the November 2026 midterm elections before deciding.
"For our party’s sake, if we do a lot of losing six weeks from today, I wonder whether we're going to say, 'OK, we need to change this approach and change this kind of wing of the party from being the dominant wing,'" he said.
He suggested a final decision could come in 2027 and that any campaign would need a convincing path to the nomination.
The politician acknowledged he did not yet have a reason to believe a third try would end differently, saying, "If I'm going to go back home to my wife and say, 'I know you may not believe this, but third time is the charm,' like, I better have a real theory."
He added that his wife had told him, "Chris, I want to see the path."
Chris Christie Endorsed Trump in 2016
Christie ran in 2016, finished sixth in the New Hampshire primary, and suspended his campaign in February. He ran again in 2024 as a vocal Trump critic and withdrew five days before the Iowa caucuses.
He described those efforts as politically difficult: "I came up here in '23 and in '24 as, like, the skunk at the garden party."
Christie endorsed Trump in 2016 and spent years in his orbit before breaking with him after the 2020 election and becoming one of his most prominent Republican critics, as reported by both outlets.
Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have been discussed as leading potential 2028 contenders; Christie has not said whether he would challenge them.