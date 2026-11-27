Barack and Michelle Obama spent their Thanksgiving Eve packing up boxes of fresh fruit for Chicago's needy families, RadarOnline.com can report, but the former president's harshest critics weren't offering much thanks of their own. The couple made a surprise visit to Dion's Chicago Dream on Wednesday night, helping staff prepare boxes of produce for deliveries across the Windy City.

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Critics Slammed the Obamas With Negative Comments

Source: @BARACKOBAMA/X Critics called the former First Couple's appearance a photo-op.

Barack, 65, and Michelle, 62, rolled up their sleeves to join workers during a packing session at the nonprofit organization, which delivers food to more than 5,000 people each week. The fruits they boxed were all scheduled to be delivered by Thanksgiving night, but while many people online praised their generosity, others questioned just how much time the couple spent at the center when the cameras weren't rolling.

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Ahead of the holiday, Michelle and I got a chance to pack some boxes of food for families in need with the team at Dion’s Chicago Dream.



Wishing everyone celebrating tomorrow a wonderful Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/klYHGUo3Pu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 25, 2026 Source: @BARACKOBAMA/X

"They spent 25 minutes there. Just another photo op," one person blasted, while another added, "Notice they never even took off their coats lol. They didn't do much at all." One person claimed, "The boxes are already packed. You put a piece of fruit in a few boxes. If you wish to say you actually (did) something, show up at the start and work till it's all done." While another critic snarked, "Donald Trump is helping people actually feed themselves, so he doesn't need to stand in a line and give homeless scraps like Barack Obama is doing."

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Supporters Piled on the Compliments

Source: @BARACKOBAMA/X Others lauded the former president for giving to others.

But for every negative comment, it seemed the positive ones outnumbered them tenfold. "Barack Obama knows how to encourage Americans and make them feel good on Thanksgiving day," one person gushed. "It's just natural for him." Another added, "While Donald Trump spends Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago this year, don't forget that President Obama was serving a Thanksgiving meal to a veterans care home. This is what real leadership looks like." As a third piled on, "This is how a president does, giving back the community not be selfish and corrupt like that guy in the White House."

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Donald Trump's Opulent Dinner Torched by His Critics

Source: @MICHAELSOLAKIE/X President Trump spent the Thanksgiving holiday in the lap of luxury at Mar-a-Lago.

As for "that guy in the White House," President Trump spent his holiday hosting an extravagant Thanksgiving feast at Mar-a-Lago. The president and First Lady Melania Trump treated family and friends to an elaborate feast at the "Winter White House" ballroom, with critics slamming the opulent affair as "disgusting" and "out of touch." Several videos taken by guests made their way onto social media, showing the first couple entering the gilded, mirrored room to a standing ovation and wild applause as Elvis Presley's Glory, Glory Hallelujah played.

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Many Found the Gilded Event Too 'Out of Touch'

Source: @MICHAELSOLAKIE/X The Trump's entertained guests in what was dubbed as the 'Winter White House Ballroom'.