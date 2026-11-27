'Just Another Photo Op': Barack and Michelle Obama Face Backlash After 'Filming Themselves' Doing Charity Work on Thanksgiving
Nov. 27 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Barack and Michelle Obama spent their Thanksgiving Eve packing up boxes of fresh fruit for Chicago's needy families, RadarOnline.com can report, but the former president's harshest critics weren't offering much thanks of their own.
The couple made a surprise visit to Dion's Chicago Dream on Wednesday night, helping staff prepare boxes of produce for deliveries across the Windy City.
Critics Slammed the Obamas With Negative Comments
Barack, 65, and Michelle, 62, rolled up their sleeves to join workers during a packing session at the nonprofit organization, which delivers food to more than 5,000 people each week.
The fruits they boxed were all scheduled to be delivered by Thanksgiving night, but while many people online praised their generosity, others questioned just how much time the couple spent at the center when the cameras weren't rolling.
"They spent 25 minutes there. Just another photo op," one person blasted, while another added, "Notice they never even took off their coats lol. They didn't do much at all."
One person claimed, "The boxes are already packed. You put a piece of fruit in a few boxes. If you wish to say you actually (did) something, show up at the start and work till it's all done."
While another critic snarked, "Donald Trump is helping people actually feed themselves, so he doesn't need to stand in a line and give homeless scraps like Barack Obama is doing."
Supporters Piled on the Compliments
But for every negative comment, it seemed the positive ones outnumbered them tenfold.
"Barack Obama knows how to encourage Americans and make them feel good on Thanksgiving day," one person gushed. "It's just natural for him."
Another added, "While Donald Trump spends Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago this year, don't forget that President Obama was serving a Thanksgiving meal to a veterans care home. This is what real leadership looks like."
As a third piled on, "This is how a president does, giving back the community not be selfish and corrupt like that guy in the White House."
Donald Trump's Opulent Dinner Torched by His Critics
As for "that guy in the White House," President Trump spent his holiday hosting an extravagant Thanksgiving feast at Mar-a-Lago.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump treated family and friends to an elaborate feast at the "Winter White House" ballroom, with critics slamming the opulent affair as "disgusting" and "out of touch."
Several videos taken by guests made their way onto social media, showing the first couple entering the gilded, mirrored room to a standing ovation and wild applause as Elvis Presley's Glory, Glory Hallelujah played.
Many Found the Gilded Event Too 'Out of Touch'
One member of the White House press pool described seeing large numbers of people seated inside the Mar-a-Lago ballroom apparently having Thanksgiving dinner, while waiters rushed past with platters.
Critics took to social media to trash the turkey gathering.
"While Americans struggle to pay their bills, the biggest grifting family on the planet is throwing a lavish Thanksgiving party at Mar-a-Lago," one person raged while sharing one of the videos on X.
"Totally disgusting and out of touch," a second user sneered.
"It doesn't get any more ostentatious than this, while the rest of the country's population is trying to organize a nice celebration with far less money than in recent years," a third person fumed.