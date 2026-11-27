'Where's Willie?': Kamala Harris Brutally Trolled Over Her Former Flame as She Poses for Rare Photo With Husband Doug Emhoff
Nov. 27 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris's Thanksgiving photo with husband Doug Emhoff became a magnet for online trolls after her former flame, Willie Brown, publicly urged the former vice president to stay out of the 2028 White House race, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harris, 62, famously dated Brown, 92, a California political kingpin 30 years her senior, in the mid-1990s. Their decades-old romance was dragged back into the spotlight after the former San Francisco mayor and political heavyweight made his latest stinging remarks about her presidential ambitions.
Kamala Harris Shares Thanksgiving Post Featuring Husband Doug Emhoff
Harris and Emhoff, 62, flashed beaming smiles in their kitchen as the former veep proudly held up what looked like a freshly whipped-up casserole in the Thanksgiving Day photo she shared on Facebook on Thursday, November 26.
"From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving," she captioned the appetizing snapshot.
While some in the comments debated whether the casserole was mac and cheese or cornbread, others used the occasion to take shots at her May-December romance with Brown, which launched her political ambitions.
'Was Willie Brown Invited Over' for Thanksgiving?
"Was Willie Brown invited over?" one person asked in the comments on Harris' Thanksgiving post, while a second wondered, "Where's Willie?" about her ex.
"Big Willie seated at the Head of the table?" a third person queried, while a fourth snarked, "Did Willie Brown get an invite, or did Willie only show up for dessert?"
A fifth joked about their past relationship and her Thanksgiving dish, "Willie gave you a good stuffing."
Kamala Harris' Ex Willie Brown Doesn't Want Her to Run for President in 2028
Brown made headlines after journalist Tara Palmeri published his remarks in her The Red Letter Substack on November 23. The three-decade-long former California assemblyman expressed his surprise that Harris was considering another White House bid in 2028 after her defeat to Republican Donald Trump in November 2024.
"I'm sorry that she even thinks about running for president. I don't want her to run. She clearly was very hurt," Brown shared.
Brown also took aim at his former girlfriend's public speaking skills, which have long drawn criticism from detractors who mock her rambling explanations of policy positions as cringe-inducing "word salads."
"She's not a good communicator…She doesn't have it," he told Palmeri, adding that his ex has "no Baptist preacher flavor in her soul."
Willie Brown Admits He 'May Have Influenced' Ex-Girlfriend Kamala Harris' Political Career
Brown previously made headlines in 2019 when he very publicly acknowledged his nearly two-year romance with Harris, who was just 29 when they began dating in 1994, and admitted he helped jump-start her political career.
In a San Francisco Chronicle op-ed titled "Sure, I dated Kamala Harris. So what?" Brown wrote: "Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly Speaker."
"And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco," he continued, referring to Harris' successful 2003 campaign.
Harris used her victory in San Francisco as a springboard to higher office, winning the California attorney general's race in 2010 before securing a U.S. Senate seat in 2016. Her political rise culminated in 2020 when Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate, paving the way for her to become the nation's first female vice president.
However, Brown was quick to point out that Harris was hardly the only California Bay Area politician whose career he helped advance, noting that he had also championed plenty of rising political stars he never dated.
"I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians," he added.