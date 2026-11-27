Brown previously made headlines in 2019 when he very publicly acknowledged his nearly two-year romance with Harris, who was just 29 when they began dating in 1994, and admitted he helped jump-start her political career.

In a San Francisco Chronicle op-ed titled "Sure, I dated Kamala Harris. So what?" Brown wrote: "Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly Speaker."

"And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco," he continued, referring to Harris' successful 2003 campaign.

Harris used her victory in San Francisco as a springboard to higher office, winning the California attorney general's race in 2010 before securing a U.S. Senate seat in 2016. Her political rise culminated in 2020 when Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate, paving the way for her to become the nation's first female vice president.

However, Brown was quick to point out that Harris was hardly the only California Bay Area politician whose career he helped advance, noting that he had also championed plenty of rising political stars he never dated.

"I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians," he added.