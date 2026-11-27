'Let's Calm Down': CNN Host Dukes It Out With GOP Rep. Over Nvidia Scandal in Heated Exchange — After Trump Praises Jensen Huang's Return
Nov. 27 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
CNN anchor Boris Sanchez clashed with Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida over President Donald Trump's intervention to reinstate Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During CNN News Central, Sanchez challenged Gimenez over Trump's involvement in Huang's reinstatement.
Trump's Financial Interest In Nvidia
"Do you think the president is putting Nvidia's stock price ahead of national security?" Sanchez asked.
"I would hope not," Gimenez responded, saying that Congress should investigate the allegations before drawing conclusions.
Gimenez defended Huang against what he characterized as premature accusations.
"I am not going to, you know, label somebody guilty until we get to the bottom of it," Gimenez told Sanchez.
'You've Got to Be Really Careful'
The CNN host questioned whether the same standard should apply to an executive overseeing one of the country's most important technology companies, particularly given concerns about China's access to advanced American artificial intelligence chips.
"You've got to be really careful. You've got to be really careful about that, OK?" Gimenez responded.
The congressman warned that removing executives based on unverified allegations could allow foreign adversaries to manipulate American corporations by manufacturing accusations against their leaders.
Joe Biden Administration's Role
Sanchez pointed to reports that federal authorities had been examining concerns involving Huang's associate, Alice Huang, during the Biden administration, including allegations surrounding the Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed.
Gimenez questioned why federal officials had not warned Nvidia's CEO if concerns about a possible Chinese intelligence operation had existed as early as 2024.
"So again, let's calm down, okay? And let's find out what the truth is," Gimenez said.
When Sanchez questioned why Trump invited Jensen to Beijing earlier this year despite reports that administration officials possessed information about the alleged intelligence connection, Gimenez objected.
"Well, wait a minute, you're turning this around," the congressman said, insisting that the matter originated during Biden's administration.
Sanchez rejected that argument, emphasizing that Trump had supported Huang's reinstatement before the investigations were completed.
"You say you want to get more details on what he may have done, but he's just been reinstated as the head of this company before any of that could happen," Sanchez said.
Nvidia's Reinstatement Decision
On November 23, Nvidia announced that its board unanimously reinstated Jensen after consulting senior U.S. government officials, whose input convinced directors that his return did not pose a national security risk.
Trump personally acknowledged pressing Nvidia's board, saying, "I spoke to them. Let me put it this way: And I convinced them. I made the deal."