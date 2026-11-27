During CNN News Central, Sanchez challenged Gimenez over Trump's involvement in Huang's reinstatement .

Rep. Carlos Gimenez doesn't believe Trump is putting the stock market over national security.

"Do you think the president is putting Nvidia's stock price ahead of national security?" Sanchez asked.

"I would hope not," Gimenez responded, saying that Congress should investigate the allegations before drawing conclusions.

Gimenez defended Huang against what he characterized as premature accusations.

"I am not going to, you know, label somebody guilty until we get to the bottom of it," Gimenez told Sanchez.