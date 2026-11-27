The decision comes after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's previous attempt to restrict birthright citizenship for children born to parents temporarily or unlawfully residing in the United States.

Despite that legal setback, Trump issued a second executive order on August 6, titled "Continuing to Protect the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship."

The new order targeted additional categories of children whose parents are not American citizens, including certain babies born through commercial surrogacy arrangements and children whose parents are suspected of belonging to designated terrorist organizations or gangs.

Children of certain foreign government employees and international organization workers were also affected. However, court documents also reveal the potential deportation of American-born children.