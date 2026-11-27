President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have been accused of improperly influencing the planned execution of convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan, as federal attorneys fight to prevent the former Army psychiatrist from delaying his death sentence, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, federal prosecutors submitted a 25-page response on Friday, November 27, opposing Hasan's emergency request to postpone his December 3 execution by firing squad.

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Last-Ditch Bid to Halt Execution

Source: BELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT The convicted Fort Hood shooter is seeking to delay his December 3 execution.

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Hasan, who was sentenced to death for the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, claims actions taken by the president and his defense secretary violated his constitutional rights. Trump formally approved Hasan's death sentence on October 2, exercising his presidential authority as commander-in-chief. Four days later, Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle issued an order scheduling the execution. However, Hasan is challenging the administration's involvement in that process, alleging Trump publicly disclosed the execution method before the appropriate military official formally issued the directive. Hasan maintains that Army regulations place responsibility for determining the method, date and location of military executions with the Army secretary.

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Trump's Authority Challenged

Source: MEGA Trump formally approved Hasan's death sentence on October 2.

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The convicted killer also aimed Hegseth, claiming the Pentagon chief publicly advocated for his execution for more than a year before the necessary authorizations were issued. Hasan alleges both officials engaged in "unlawful command influence," violating protections afforded to him under the Fifth and Sixth Amendments. He additionally questioned whether public remarks made by Trump and Hegseth indicated discriminatory motivations behind the administration's decision. However, government attorneys strongly disputed Hasan's grounds for delaying his execution. Prosecutors argued that the former Army major had failed to demonstrate that his anticipated constitutional challenges were likely to succeed.

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Feds Fight Execution Delay

Source: MEGA Hasan claims Hegseth publicly advocated for his execution.

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The government's response also highlighted the timing of Hasan's emergency motion, which was submitted on November 24, just nine days before his scheduled execution. Hasan is seeking additional time to prepare a separate legal petition challenging his imprisonment and sentence. Federal attorneys emphasized that no such petition had been filed when they submitted their opposition. They also maintained that Hasan had ample opportunity to pursue further legal action after exhausting his previous appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review his case in March 2025. Hasan was convicted of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder following the November 2009 attack at the Texas military installation. He represented himself during his military trial and subsequently received the death penalty.

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Fort Hood Victims Await Justice

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Source: MEGA Survivors of the 2009 Fort Hood shooting are preparing to witness the execution, according to federal attorneys.