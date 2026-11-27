He opened up about the health scare in an Instagram post where he also revealed, for the first time, that he secretly welcomed his second child, a daughter named Odette, three months ago with his wife Emily.

Keuning wrote: "Three months ago, we had our baby girl, Odette. Two weeks ago, I had a major stroke, and thanks to my wife acting fast, I went straight to the hospital and into surgery.

"The first hour after a stroke is critical when it comes to getting to the hospital. I had a blood clot in my brain that cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of my brain."