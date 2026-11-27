The Killers' Rocker Dave Keuning, 50, Suffers Near-Fatal Stroke — 'Docs Gave Me 40 Percent Chance of Survival'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
The Killers' Dave Keuning has revealed he suffered a near-fatal stroke, RadarOnline.com can report.
The rocker, 50, was given just a 40 percent chance of survival by docs after a blood clot formed in his brain, causing him to lose function on one side of his body and go blind in one eye.
Blood Clot Cut Blood Supply to Brain
He opened up about the health scare in an Instagram post where he also revealed, for the first time, that he secretly welcomed his second child, a daughter named Odette, three months ago with his wife Emily.
Keuning wrote: "Three months ago, we had our baby girl, Odette. Two weeks ago, I had a major stroke, and thanks to my wife acting fast, I went straight to the hospital and into surgery.
"The first hour after a stroke is critical when it comes to getting to the hospital. I had a blood clot in my brain that cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of my brain."
'By Some Miracle I'm Fine — And I Can Still Play Guitar'
"By the time I arrived at the hospital, I was blind in one eye and had lost function on my left side, but I still wasn't able to realize I was having a stroke," the musician continued.
"The doctors said I had a 40 per cent chance of survival and I would have disabilities after, but by some miracle I am fine. "And yes, I can play guitar just as good as before. It was the first thing I checked when I woke up from surgery."
Keuning added, "I feel extremely fortunate that I am alive and well, and that I can use my hands and feet and talk just like before."
Dave Keuning Quit Band In 2017 Citing Exhaustion
"I am thankful for my wife, my son, my daughter, and all of my bandmates, who I feel closer to than ever," Keuning said.
The Killers were formed in Las Vegas by Keuning and frontman Brandon Flowers in 2001. The following year, they added additional band members, bassist Mark Stoermer and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr.
The band’s biggest hits include Somebody Told Me, Mr. Brightside, and When You Were Young.
Keuning stepped off the road in 2017 to spend more time with his family, citing exhaustion, but returned in 2021 to help record the band’s LP, Pressure Machine.
He told a publication that year that he agreed to come back into the fold after his fellow musicians reached out.
"They were working on a record because they had all this time on their hands, and they asked if I wanted to be a part of it," he explained.
"I said, 'I'll try.' It hasn’t actually been super easy to get all four of us in a room because of the pandemic. But it got me talking to them again and recording with them again. We have been able to record, which got us talking again.
"Things are a little more relaxed. Maybe just because there wasn’t much to do or argue about."
Flowers recently teased the new Killers album, saying: "So far, so good. It’s a little bit too early to say too much, but we’ve had some really nice moments and some good breakthroughs.
"The goal is just really for everyone to take some ownership and get their hands dirty. It’s the first time with all four of us since Battle Born.”