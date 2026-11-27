'70s Child Star, 57, Looks Unrecognizable During Rare L.A. Outing — Decades After Walking Away From Hollywood Acting Career
Nov. 27 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Danielle Brisebois starred on TV's iconic All in the Family at nine years old and was one of the most prolific young performers of her era, but decades later, she looks virtually unrecognizable in new photos obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The actress, now 57, made her first TV appearance in a 1974 episode of Kojak, and three years later starred in the original Broadway production of Annie before rocketing to fame as Archie and Edith Bunker's young adopted daughter, Stephanie Mills, on the iconic Norman Lear sitcom.
Danielle Brisebois Starred on 'All in the Family'
Brisebois shot to fame as one of TV's biggest child stars of the late 1970s and early 1980s after appearing in 24 episodes of All in the Family during the iconic sitcom's final season in 1979.
She went on to reprise her role as Stephanie in Carroll O'Connor's All in the Family spinoff, Archie Bunker's Place, starring in all four seasons of the hit series from 1979 to 1983.
Brisebois kept her acting career rolling throughout her teenage years in the 1980s, landing guest spots on hit shows including Knots Landing, Mr. Belvedere, Murder, She Wrote and The Love Boat
Dnaielle Brisebois Gave Up Acting for Music
By the 1990s, Brisebois turned her attention to music, making singing her full-time career and eventually joining the LA-based alt-rock band New Radicals alongside Gregg Alexander.
The duo had a hit with the 1998 tune You Get What You Give, which reached No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song came from their only album, Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too.
Brisebois was photographed wearing a burgundy cropped jacket with a matching satin shirt underneath and wide-legged blue jeans while out and about in Los Angeles shortly before Thanksgiving.
The singer accented her look with sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and several necklaces, along with dark red lipstick against her porcelain complexion.
Danielle Brisebois Co-wrote 'The Hills' Theme Song
Today, Brisebois is a married mother of two daughters.
She tied the knot with fellow musician Nick Lashley in August 2008 and welcomed twin girls Charlotte and Lola in December 2013. The proud mom posted an Instagram photo of her stunning daughters in September 2026, when they started their first day of seventh grade.
Brisebois's bio on her Instagram page describes her as a Grammy-, Oscar-, and Emmy-nominated songwriter, a Golden Globe-nominated actress, and a co-writer and producer of Unwritten, Mommy, New Radical, and former child actress.
She received the prestigious songwriting nominations for the 2015 original song Lost Stars from their Keira Knightley-starring film, Begin Again.
Brisebois co-wrote and co-produced Natasha Bedingfield's 2004 hit single Unwritten, which became the iconic theme song for the MTV reality series The Hills and its revival, The Hills: New Beginnings.
Danielle Brisebois' Working Relationship With Carroll O'Connor
In 2020, Brisebois recalled the close working relationship she had with O'Connor, who won four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series during his nine seasons on All in the Family.
“The thing about Carroll is, he was such a consummate genius at what he did; you just trusted him. I mean, I had a very close relationship with Carroll anyway, and he was like having a great teacher all the time," she gushed about O'Connor, who died at the age of 76 in 2001.
“I was very in tune with him, especially with his timing and the way he did his comedy and his acting. I could kind of feel him. I don't know how to explain it. I just kind of knew how to feel him," she added about working with the comic legend, noting she was "very blessed" for the experience.