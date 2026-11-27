Danielle Brisebois starred on TV's iconic All in the Family at nine years old and was one of the most prolific young performers of her era, but decades later, she looks virtually unrecognizable in new photos obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The actress, now 57, made her first TV appearance in a 1974 episode of Kojak, and three years later starred in the original Broadway production of Annie before rocketing to fame as Archie and Edith Bunker's young adopted daughter, Stephanie Mills, on the iconic Norman Lear sitcom.