The proposed tariffs on Chinese goods could reach 40 percent if the current trade truce between Washington D.C. and Beijing expires,

An X account, Republicans Against Trump, tweeted that "U.S. inflation rose to 3.8% in October, up from 3.6% in September. Core inflation also climbed to 3.3%, well above the Fed’s 2% target."

The post sparked outrage among critics, who took issue with Trump's declaration that he had "defeated inflation."

"Of course he said that; he's a compulsive liar living in some reality that different from the rest of us, one user wrote. "Trump has high inflation because of Trump (and he's making it worse)," another said. "Trump will still say it's Joe Biden's fault, And it's been 2 years of Trump's economy already," a commentator pointed out.

The criticism comes as the Trump administration moves forward with another round of proposed tariffs on imports from major U.S. trading partners, a policy that could add further pressure to prices for American businesses and consumers.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced the proposed duties on November 25, following an investigation launched in March under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The initial investigation covered 16 economies, but USTR Jamieson Greer made formal determinations against 14: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Singapore, Bangladesh, Cambodia and the European Union.

Mexico and Norway were excluded from the latest determinations because their investigations remain ongoing. The proposals are subject to public comment, with written submissions due Jan. 5, 2027.