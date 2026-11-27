Gayle King's Son-in-Law Dead at 45 After Cancer Battle — as CBS Host Steps Away From Morning Show to Be With Family
Nov. 27 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Gayle King is mourning the loss of her son-in-law after Virgil Miller died at age 45 following a battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can report.
The news was announced in a CBS staff memo, sent from CBS Mornings Executive Producer Jon Tower on Friday, November 27.
Virgil Miller's 'Courageous Battle With Cancer'
Miller wed King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, in 2020. The couple went on to welcome kids Luca and Grayson in 2021 and 2024, respectively.
According to the memo, Tower wrote, "Mornings Family – I'm sorry to be delivering this sad news," before sharing that "over the Thanksgiving holiday," King’s son-in-law died after a "courageous battle with cancer."
The memo continued, "Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children. We’re respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time."
CBS also announced that King, 71, will take a week off from the morning show to help with family matters, and that she will return the week of Dec. 7 after "private arrangements" have been made.
Virgil Miller and Kirby Bumpus Married in 2020
Miller and Bumpus were married in a small, intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara home of Bumpus' godmother, Oprah Winfrey. The guest list included Winfrey, her partner Stedman Graham, King and Kirby's brother William Jr., who officiated the ceremony.
King acknowledged the subdued ceremony in an Instagram post announcing the nuptials in February 2021 – two months after the wedding actually took place.
"FINALLY fav daughter (@kirbybump) gave me permission to share the news she's a married lady," King quipped. "She & Virgil Miller tied the knot in super small service (6 people) @oprah house in December."
Covid Interrupted Their Big Day
Part of the reason for the "super small service" might have been blamed at the time on the pandemic.
"Strict COVID rules," King acknowledged. "I couldn’t even hug her on her wedding day that was haaaaard! Not the wedding we planned in 2020 but my favorite son (@willgb3) performed the ceremony.
"The day was gorgeous, and so was Kirby! I call that perfection," she finished, jokingly wrapping up, "Anybody have tips on being a good mother-in-law ?? Im all ears and taking notes!"
Fans Share Their Sympathy
Bumpus first revealed her engagement on Feb. 10, 2019, via Instagram, flashing a large diamond ring on her left hand, and an even larger smile slapped across her face.
She excitedly captioned the post: "Here. WE. Go!"
A little over two years later, Bumpus, now 40, announced the arrival of their son, Luca, sharing: "We are obsessed with our lil guy! Thank you for all of the kindness, prayers, blessings and LOVE over the last few weeks!"
In 2024, the couple shared the love again when they welcomed their daughter, Grayson.
Those same fans and friends took to several social media posts on Friday to share their condolences.
"Sincere condolences to you and your beautiful family on the loss of your precious son in law," one person posted.
Another expressed, "So sorry for the devastating loss your beautiful family has suffered. Wishing you strength for the difficult days ahead, comfort in your cherished memories, and moments of peace even in the midst of your sorrow. May you always feel surrounded by love."