The news was announced in a CBS staff memo, sent from CBS Mornings Executive Producer Jon Tower on Friday, November 27.

Gayle King is mourning the loss of her son-in-law after Virgil Miller died at age 45 following a battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can report.

Miller wed King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, in 2020. The couple went on to welcome kids Luca and Grayson in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

According to the memo, Tower wrote, "Mornings Family – I'm sorry to be delivering this sad news," before sharing that "over the Thanksgiving holiday," King’s son-in-law died after a "courageous battle with cancer."

The memo continued, "Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children. We’re respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time."

CBS also announced that King, 71, will take a week off from the morning show to help with family matters, and that she will return the week of Dec. 7 after "private arrangements" have been made.