Paul McCartney Says He Dreams of Late Bandmate George Harrison Years After His Cancer Death: 'The Beatles Have Re-formed in My Head'
Nov. 27 2026, Updated 3:43 p.m. ET
Paul McCartney once admitted that he still dreams of late bandmates George Harrison and John Lennon years after their respective deaths.
Ahead of the 25th anniversary of his death, RadarOnline.com revisits their past bonds.
Hopes of a Beatles Reunion Dashed With Deaths
The Beatles were formed in 1960 and went on to record globally beloved songs, such as Let It Be, Hey Jude, I Want to Hold Your Hand, and A Hard Day's Night. To this day, they are widely considered to be one of the most popular and widely recognized bands in the world. Their final performance together was in early 1969.
Sadly, a reunion was never to be. John Lennon was shot and killed outside of his apartment building in New York City in 1980.
Just over 20 years later, Harrison passed away surrounded by family in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer on November 29, 2001. He was 58.
"It would have been great to get The Beatles back together again," McCartney said in a resurfaced interview. "People always say what if? But we can’t, so, sadly, that’s not going to happen."
'They Should Still Be Here'
"I often think about them with a lot of sadness, because they should still be here," he told the publication in 2018. "In John’s case, it was a terrible thing. In George’s, a terrible illness."
Still, his bandmates live on when he sleeps.
"As a musician, you often have dreams about being in the studio or onstage, so I’m often with the guys," he shared.
'The Beatles Have Re-formed in My Head'
"Just the other morning, I woke up, and I was with George, and that was very nice," McCartney continued. "I think of George as my little mate. He was the youngest in the group."
"That’s how I run into John and George these days," he quipped. "So, the Beatles have re-formed – in my head. Even though there is sadness, the main thing is the joy of knowing those two guys. I miss them a lot."
Paul McCartney 'Mentally Consults' With John Lennon on Songs
This comes after McCartney revealed that he often "mentally consults" with Lennon in his head on his new music.
"We collaborated for so long, I think, okay, what would he think of this? What would he say now?" McCartney said in 2020.
"Right up until that point, I’d been working with John, the best collaborator in the world," he noted, reflecting on his musical partnership with Lennon. "Suddenly, that was taken away. It was very difficult."
He also reminisced about what would have been Lennon's 80th birthday.
"It was happy sad," McCartney noted. "It reminds me he was murdered – but it also reminds me of the fantastic times we had!"