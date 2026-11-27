The Beatles were formed in 1960 and went on to record globally beloved songs, such as Let It Be, Hey Jude, I Want to Hold Your Hand, and A Hard Day's Night. To this day, they are widely considered to be one of the most popular and widely recognized bands in the world. Their final performance together was in early 1969.

Sadly, a reunion was never to be. John Lennon was shot and killed outside of his apartment building in New York City in 1980.

Just over 20 years later, Harrison passed away surrounded by family in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer on November 29, 2001. He was 58.

"It would have been great to get The Beatles back together again," McCartney said in a resurfaced interview. "People always say what if? But we can’t, so, sadly, that’s not going to happen."