Inside George Harrison's Shocking Affair with Bandmate Ringo Starr's Wife: 'Their Marriage Exploded'

Harrison and Boyd first met in the 1960s after she was cast in their film A Hard Day's Night.

"The end of filming, George [Harrison] asked me out and I said 'no' because I was seeing my boyfriend," an excerpt from Boyd's 2022 memoir, My Life in Pictures, read. "That could've been it, but then, as luck would have it, or as fate would have it, a week later we were called to Twickenham Studios for one last shot with the Beatles. That's when I dumped my boyfriend."

In 1966, they said "I do," but she had no idea what heartbreak awaited her by marrying the music legend.

According to a resurfaced interview with an insider, she "flew into a rage" and "their marriage exploded" when she caught Harrison in bed with Starr's wife, Maureen Cox.

Starr – born Richard Starkey – and Cox had tied the knot in 1965, one year before Harrison and Boyd's own vows.