EXCLUSIVE: Let It Be, Ringo! Beatles Icon Accused of Trying to 'Micromanage' Sam Mendes on Set of Fab Four Biopics
Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Rock legend Ringo Starr is working with Sam Mendes and his team on the director's ambitious four-biopic project about the Beatles – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the 85-year-old drummer is being an uptight micromanager about certain aspects of his life story, including his party-hearty days.
The upcoming movies – set for simultaneous release in April 2028 – are being touted as a "cinematic event" that examines the Fab Four's meteoric rise to fame from the perspective of its individual members.
Ringo Film Shifts Away From Excess
In January 2025, RadarOnline.com reported Starr would be portrayed by Barry Keoghan and Paul McCartney by Paul Mescal – with late legends John Lennon and George Harrison played by Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn.
Now, an insider shared: "Some early concepts around what exactly the Ringo-focused movie would cover leaned into his hard partying during the height of the Beatles' success.
"He loved being famous more than the other three guys – that's a matter of historical record. Even with the casting of Barry, you see a perfect fit with that kind of 'wild man' rock star portrayal.
"But with the real Ringo's considerable input, the ideas have evolved, and they're trying to unearth stories and moments from his years in the band that fans haven't heard a million times before."
Ringo Heavily Involved, Paul Steps Back
The source explained the now sober No No Song chart-topper has been "generous with his own time" when it comes to the project – in a way that McCartney, 83, hasn't been able to do because he's been carrying a heavy workload himself.
But the source said McCartney trusts the filmmakers to handle his story with care without him watching over them like a hawk.
The insider added: "As annoying as it can be to have to run every idea by Ringo, you do sympathize with the guy, and Barry is determined not to make his life story into a joke or a silly gimmick.
"If this is going to be a profitable enterprise, the Ringo film has to be every bit an equal to the films about Paul, John and George."