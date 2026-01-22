Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ringo Starr
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Let It Be, Ringo! Beatles Icon Accused of Trying to 'Micromanage' Sam Mendes on Set of Fab Four Biopics

Ringo Starr has been facing claims of micromanaging Sam Mendes during production of Fab Four biopics.
Source: MEGA

Ringo Starr has been facing claims of micromanaging Sam Mendes during production of Fab Four biopics.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rock legend Ringo Starr is working with Sam Mendes and his team on the director's ambitious four-biopic project about the Beatles – and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the 85-year-old drummer is being an uptight micromanager about certain aspects of his life story, including his party-hearty days.

The upcoming movies – set for simultaneous release in April 2028 – are being touted as a "cinematic event" that examines the Fab Four's meteoric rise to fame from the perspective of its individual members.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ringo Film Shifts Away From Excess

Article continues below advertisement
Sam Mendes is said to be navigating creative input from Ringo Starr during development of the Beatles biopic project.
Source: MEGA

Sam Mendes is said to be navigating creative input from Ringo Starr during development of the Beatles biopic project.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2025, RadarOnline.com reported Starr would be portrayed by Barry Keoghan and Paul McCartney by Paul Mescal – with late legends John Lennon and George Harrison played by Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn.

Now, an insider shared: "Some early concepts around what exactly the Ringo-focused movie would cover leaned into his hard partying during the height of the Beatles' success.

"He loved being famous more than the other three guys – that's a matter of historical record. Even with the casting of Barry, you see a perfect fit with that kind of 'wild man' rock star portrayal.

"But with the real Ringo's considerable input, the ideas have evolved, and they're trying to unearth stories and moments from his years in the band that fans haven't heard a million times before."

Article continues below advertisement

Ringo Heavily Involved, Paul Steps Back

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
'Euphoria' has been facing turmoil as ego-driven stars reportedly battle behind the scenes on the cursed show.

EXCLUSIVE: Latest 'Euphoria' Downer Exposed — How 'Cursed' Show's Big Ego Stars are Battling Behind the Scenes

Photo of Richard and Lakeisha Williams

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams' Dad 'King Richard,' 83, Dramatically Halts Divorce From Her Ex-Stripper Stepmom, 46, for Second Time

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Barry Keoghan's casting as Ringo Starr is tied to efforts to avoid a gimmicky portrayal.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Barry Keoghan's casting as Ringo Starr is tied to efforts to avoid a gimmicky portrayal.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The source explained the now sober No No Song chart-topper has been "generous with his own time" when it comes to the project – in a way that McCartney, 83, hasn't been able to do because he's been carrying a heavy workload himself.

But the source said McCartney trusts the filmmakers to handle his story with care without him watching over them like a hawk.

The insider added: "As annoying as it can be to have to run every idea by Ringo, you do sympathize with the guy, and Barry is determined not to make his life story into a joke or a silly gimmick.

"If this is going to be a profitable enterprise, the Ringo film has to be every bit an equal to the films about Paul, John and George."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.