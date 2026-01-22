EXCLUSIVE: Let It Be, Ringo! Beatles Icon Accused of Trying to 'Micromanage' Sam Mendes on Set of Fab Four Biopics

In January 2025, RadarOnline.com reported Starr would be portrayed by Barry Keoghan and Paul McCartney by Paul Mescal – with late legends John Lennon and George Harrison played by Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn.

Now, an insider shared: "Some early concepts around what exactly the Ringo-focused movie would cover leaned into his hard partying during the height of the Beatles' success.

"He loved being famous more than the other three guys – that's a matter of historical record. Even with the casting of Barry, you see a perfect fit with that kind of 'wild man' rock star portrayal.

"But with the real Ringo's considerable input, the ideas have evolved, and they're trying to unearth stories and moments from his years in the band that fans haven't heard a million times before."