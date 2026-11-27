As RadarOnline.com has reported, Jolie, 51, and Pitt, 62, announced on Wednesday they had reached an out-of-court settlement over the ownership of Château Miraval, their former French winery.

Angelina Jolie is poised to turn her back on America following the conclusion of her bitter legal battle with Brad Pitt over their winery, bringing an end to a decade of disputes that have overshadowed her life since their separation.

The agreement comes almost two years after the Hollywood stars finalized their divorce and months after the youngest of their six children reached adulthood – potentially giving Jolie greater freedom to relocate overseas.

In a joint statement released through their representatives, the former couple said: "We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further."

The end of the winery dispute removes another potential complication for Jolie should she decide to establish a permanent home outside the US.

A source told us: "The end of the winery dispute removes another major complication from Angelina's life. With her children now adults, she potentially has much greater freedom to decide where she wants to live.

"After a decade of legal battles, there is considerably less tying her to America than there once was. The settlement represents an opportunity for her to establish a new life overseas, and she is now set to leave the US for good."