EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Set to Leave US For Good' After Ending Winery Battle With Ex Brad Pitt
Nov. 27 2026, Updated 3:32 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie is poised to turn her back on America following the conclusion of her bitter legal battle with Brad Pitt over their winery, bringing an end to a decade of disputes that have overshadowed her life since their separation.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Jolie, 51, and Pitt, 62, announced on Wednesday they had reached an out-of-court settlement over the ownership of Château Miraval, their former French winery.
Jolie Set to Ditch US After Shock Settlement
The agreement comes almost two years after the Hollywood stars finalized their divorce and months after the youngest of their six children reached adulthood – potentially giving Jolie greater freedom to relocate overseas.
In a joint statement released through their representatives, the former couple said: "We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further."
The end of the winery dispute removes another potential complication for Jolie should she decide to establish a permanent home outside the US.
A source told us: "The end of the winery dispute removes another major complication from Angelina's life. With her children now adults, she potentially has much greater freedom to decide where she wants to live.
"After a decade of legal battles, there is considerably less tying her to America than there once was. The settlement represents an opportunity for her to establish a new life overseas, and she is now set to leave the US for good."
Decade of Bitter Courtroom Warfare Ends
Oscar-winning Jolie has spent much of the past decade embroiled in legal proceedings with Pitt, with their disagreements extending from family matters to the ownership of the sprawling French estate.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, citing the "health" of her family following a private jet flight from Europe during which she subsequently alleged Pitt had been abusive towards her and their children.
The couple employed private judges throughout their divorce proceedings, keeping much of their dispute away from public scrutiny.
But their battle over Château Miraval brought previously undisclosed allegations into the public domain.
'Vindictive' Winery Deal Sparked Brutal Feud
Pitt sued Jolie in 2022, claiming she had reneged on an agreement allowing him to purchase her share of the winery.
She instead sold her stake to the Tenute del Mondo wine group, in a transaction Pitt described as "vindictive" and "unlawful."
Jolie's lawyers subsequently alleged Pitt had attempted to make the proposed sale conditional on her signing a sweeping nondisclosure agreement designed to conceal his alleged abuse.
Pitt has denied being abusive, and investigations by the FBI and child protection authorities did not result in criminal charges.
An FBI report obtained in 2022 described Jolie as "personally conflicted" about supporting criminal proceedings.
She later said in a court filing that she had chosen not to pursue charges for the sake of her family.
Pitt Ends Sobriety as Kids Drop Surname
Pitt acknowledged in a 2017 interview with GQ he had experienced problems with alcohol before becoming sober and undergoing therapy.
Speaking to Esquire earlier this year, he revealed he had resumed drinking "in a more restrained manner" following seven years of sobriety.
Jolie's youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turned 18 in July, ending another significant chapter in the former couple's family life.
Several of their children have reportedly dropped their father's surname.
The actors began dating in 2004 after starring opposite each other in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Jolie, whose film credits include Maleficent and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, won an Oscar for her performance in Girl, Interrupted in 1999.
Pitt's latest movie, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, opened in select theaters on Wednesday, the same day the former couple announced their winery settlement.