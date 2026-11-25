The warring exes reached a confidential settlement before their bitter legal feud could go to trial, keeping the terms under wraps. Pitt had previously sued Jolie in 2022 after she sold her 50 percent stake in their winery the previous year to the Stoli Group, controlled by a Russian billionaire.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally resolved their nearly five-year legal battle over the sale of the former couple's French winery, Château Miraval, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” Jolie and Pitt's reps said in a statement released on Wednesday, November 25.

The former Hollywood golden couple also insisted, "Any comments in media stories attributed to 'sources' are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us."

Pitt and Jolie snapped up the sprawling 1,200-acre French wine estate in Correns in 2008, with its stunning château serving as a secluded countryside paradise for the once-loved-up couple and their six children.

The duo officially dipped their toes into the lucrative wine business in 2013, teaming up with the renowned Perrin winemaking family to launch their Miraval rosé. Pitt and Jolie wed at Château Miraval in August 2014, after nearly a decade together.