Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Finally Settle Bitter Legal War Over French Winery — as Exes Declare Decision Was Made 'in the Best Interests of Our Family'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally resolved their nearly five-year legal battle over the sale of the former couple's French winery, Château Miraval, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The warring exes reached a confidential settlement before their bitter legal feud could go to trial, keeping the terms under wraps. Pitt had previously sued Jolie in 2022 after she sold her 50 percent stake in their winery the previous year to the Stoli Group, controlled by a Russian billionaire.
Winery Played Role in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Romance
“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” Jolie and Pitt's reps said in a statement released on Wednesday, November 25.
The former Hollywood golden couple also insisted, "Any comments in media stories attributed to 'sources' are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us."
Pitt and Jolie snapped up the sprawling 1,200-acre French wine estate in Correns in 2008, with its stunning château serving as a secluded countryside paradise for the once-loved-up couple and their six children.
The duo officially dipped their toes into the lucrative wine business in 2013, teaming up with the renowned Perrin winemaking family to launch their Miraval rosé. Pitt and Jolie wed at Château Miraval in August 2014, after nearly a decade together.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Legal Battle Over Winery
Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 following an explosive confrontation aboard a private flight from France to the U.S., during which Pitt was accused of becoming physically abusive toward one of their children — allegations the actor has denied
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth star claimed the former couple had an understanding that neither could sell their half of Château Miraval without the other's approval, giving each a chance to buy out the other before bringing in an outside investor.
According to Jolie's filing in April 2024 with the Los Angeles Superior Court, she initially agreed to sell Pitt her half of Château Miraval in February 2021, with a standard nondisparagement agreement limited to the winery business.
Angelina Jolie Sold Her Winery Share
However, she claimed Pitt abruptly backed out after she submitted sealed evidence of his alleged domestic abuse toward her and their children in their custody battle that March.
Jolie alleged Pitt then demanded a sweeping new nondisclosure agreement that would prevent her from publicly discussing his alleged misconduct, causing their buyout negotiations to collapse.
The duo had a complete breakdown in negotiations in June 2021 after Jolie rejected what she claimed was Pitt's increasingly restrictive nondisclosure agreement. According to her court filing, she gave her ex one final chance to buy her share of the winery under their original terms, but he instead demanded even tougher conditions.
Jolie then reportedly informed Pitt she would seek outside buyers, ultimately selling her stake to the Stoli Group that October. Pitt disputed her version of events, accusing Jolie of using the NDA dispute as an excuse to back out of their deal, and took her to court in February 2022.
Brad Pitt Has Continued to Find Success With Miraval Wines
Pitt still owns a 50 percent stake in Château Miraval, which has continued to thrive despite his messy split with Jolie.
The Oscar winner's champagne venture scored a major win in 2023 when his newly launched Petite Fleur cuvée cracked Wine Spectator magazine's prestigious Top 100 list at number 99, making it the only champagne house represented among the publication's picks for the world's most exciting wines.
Pitt has also become the face of Miraval wines and champagnes, which have featured the Hollywood hunk in their ads and promotions.