EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's $233Million Winery Faces New Threat Amid Jolie Court Fight

The Fight Club hunk, 62, sued Jolie, 51, in February 2022 over her sale of her stake in the property, alleging the pair – who split in 2016 – had an agreement in place in which neither would do so without the other's approval.

In July, Jolie squawked about Pitt's bid to acquire her tax returns and other financial records as part of the case, saying he has repeatedly mischaracterized her claims.

Pitt's court request had asked his ex to "produce documents sufficient to show her income and profit participation payments" from 2017 through 2019, with the filing arguing that "Jolie has made her alleged financial vulnerability central to her case."

Attorneys for the Maleficent movie witch countered that Pitt had wrongly portrayed her as claiming financial distress, when her legal filings were simply itemizing her efforts to separate her fortune from his.