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EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's $233Million Winery Faces New Threat Amid Jolie Court Fight

Brad Pitt's $233 million winery faces a new threat amid his ongoing court fight with Angelina Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's $233million winery faces a new threat amid his ongoing court fight with Angelina Jolie.

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Aug. 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Brad Pitt's $233million winery – which has been at the center of his long, contentious court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie – is in danger of being turned into ash by the devastating wildfires raging through France, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tensions continue to rise over Château Miraval, the French estate the former couple has been fighting over for more than four years.

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Jolie Fights Pitt’s Financial Demands

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Angelina Jolie objected to Brad Pitt's bid to obtain her tax returns and other financial records in their winery case.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Angelina Jolie objected to Brad Pitt's bid to obtain her tax returns and other financial records in their winery case.

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The Fight Club hunk, 62, sued Jolie, 51, in February 2022 over her sale of her stake in the property, alleging the pair – who split in 2016 – had an agreement in place in which neither would do so without the other's approval.

In July, Jolie squawked about Pitt's bid to acquire her tax returns and other financial records as part of the case, saying he has repeatedly mischaracterized her claims.

Pitt's court request had asked his ex to "produce documents sufficient to show her income and profit participation payments" from 2017 through 2019, with the filing arguing that "Jolie has made her alleged financial vulnerability central to her case."

Attorneys for the Maleficent movie witch countered that Pitt had wrongly portrayed her as claiming financial distress, when her legal filings were simply itemizing her efforts to separate her fortune from his.

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Pitt Challenges Jolie’s Financial Claims

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The FBI and Los Angeles County authorities cleared Pitt following Jolie's 2016 complaint, and he was never charged.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The FBI and Los Angeles County authorities cleared Pitt following Jolie's 2016 complaint, and he was never charged.

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"The issue is not whether Jolie needed the money – the issue is that she was trying to untangle her life and her finances from her controlling and abusive ex-husband," Jolie's filing stated. "That distinction makes all the difference."

Pitt has denied Jolie's claims of abuse against her and their six now adult kids. The Fury star was cleared by the FBI and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services following her initial 2016 complaint and was never charged.

Pitt has argued that Jolie made her financial situation relevant to the case by purporting she wanted "financial independence" and had "concluded that she needed to sell her interest in Château Miraval" to reach her goal.

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Winery Battle Continues After Divorce

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Château Miraval remains at the center of Pitt and Jolie's ongoing legal battle despite their December 2024 divorce settlement.
Source: Serge Chapuis/Chateau Miraval / MEGA

Château Miraval remains at the center of Pitt and Jolie's ongoing legal battle despite their December 2024 divorce settlement.

Yet Jolie's legal team contended in the filing that she "has never alleged that she was in financial distress."

Pitt and his Oscar-winning ex settled their lengthy divorce in December 2024, but the fight over the winery continues.

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