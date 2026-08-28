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EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Accuses Angelina Jolie' of Hiding Winery Financials

Brad Pitt 'accuses Angelina Jolie' of hiding financial records amid their ongoing winery legal battle.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt 'accuses Angelina Jolie' of hiding financial records amid their ongoing winery legal battle.

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Aug. 28 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Brad Pitt is accusing ex-wife Angelina Jolie of refusing to fork over five years' worth of financial records in their never-ending legal battle over the Château Miraval vineyard they bought together before their doomed marriage, according to a new court filing.

In the latest salvo, RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old Ocean's Eleven star is asking a judge to force the Tomb Raider star, 51, to cough up financial records from 2017 to 2019.

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Pitt Claims Jolie Reversed Agreement

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Brad Pitt is asking a judge to force Angelina Jolie to provide financial records from 2017 to 2019.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Brad Pitt is asking a judge to force Angelina Jolie to provide financial records from 2017 to 2019.

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Pitt argues that Jolie initially agreed to turn over the records, but later reversed course and produced financials only for 2020 and 2021.

"During a subsequent telephone conference, Jolie further represented that she would produce all profit participation statements... On Feb. 23, 2026, Jolie withdrew her agreement to provide (the) materials," the filing states, pointing to a string of emails that Brad claims shows she had agreed to hand over the financial records before reversing course.

"[Pitt's side] offered to withdraw its requests for these documents if Jolie would stipulate that she was not under economic pressure before January 1, 2020, and that Pitt did not exert economic coercion on her from 2017 to 2019," the court filing states.

Jolie's own blockbuster filing states: "Jolie has never alleged that she was in financial distress – her allegations are clear that she sought to untangle her financial life from the ex-spouse she was divorcing."

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Jolie Defends Decision to Sell

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Jolie's filing argues her personal finances from 2017 to 2019 are not relevant to the Miraval dispute.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jolie's filing argues her personal finances from 2017 to 2019 are not relevant to the Miraval dispute.

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The filing also states Jolie "has never returned to Miraval since Pitt physically and emotionally abused her and their children in September 2016. She wanted to sell her interest in Miraval to dissociate from the traumatic events with which she associates it. And she wanted to separate her finances from Pitt. There is no need to invade Jolie's privacy, as nothing in her personal finances for 2017, 2018, and 2019 has any relevance to these points."

The former couple's vineyard dispute dates back to 2022, when the F1 stud, who was cleared of abuse allegations, sued Jolie for allegedly selling her stake in their $500million French estate to a company controlled by Russian-born billionaire Yuri Shefler for $67million without his knowledge – a move that Pitt viewed as an attack on him, sources said.

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Brad Remains Determined to Reconcile

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An insider said Pitt remains determined to reconcile with his children following his divorce from Jolie.
Source: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

An insider said Pitt remains determined to reconcile with his children following his divorce from Jolie.

After a costly eight-year divorce battle, the mom of six finally settled with Pitt in 2024, agreeing to remain in Los Angeles with their brood, who are reportedly estranged from their dad. Adding to Pitt's heartache, four of their children have since filed legal petitions to permanently drop his surname.

An insider says the Bullet Train star is dead set on reconciling with his children, Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 18.

"Brad knows he'll eventually have a place in their lives again, because he helped raise them and develop them into the people they are today," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Nobody can take that away from Brad – no matter what's going on with his war with Angelina."

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