EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Accuses Angelina Jolie' of Hiding Winery Financials

In the latest salvo, RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old Ocean's Eleven star is asking a judge to force the Tomb Raider star, 51, to cough up financial records from 2017 to 2019.

Brad Pitt is accusing ex-wife Angelina Jolie of refusing to fork over five years' worth of financial records in their never-ending legal battle over the Château Miraval vineyard they bought together before their doomed marriage , according to a new court filing.

Brad Pitt is asking a judge to force Angelina Jolie to provide financial records from 2017 to 2019.

Pitt argues that Jolie initially agreed to turn over the records, but later reversed course and produced financials only for 2020 and 2021.

"During a subsequent telephone conference, Jolie further represented that she would produce all profit participation statements... On Feb. 23, 2026, Jolie withdrew her agreement to provide (the) materials," the filing states, pointing to a string of emails that Brad claims shows she had agreed to hand over the financial records before reversing course.

"[Pitt's side] offered to withdraw its requests for these documents if Jolie would stipulate that she was not under economic pressure before January 1, 2020, and that Pitt did not exert economic coercion on her from 2017 to 2019," the court filing states.

Jolie's own blockbuster filing states: "Jolie has never alleged that she was in financial distress – her allegations are clear that she sought to untangle her financial life from the ex-spouse she was divorcing."