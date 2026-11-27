She wrote: “This Thanksgiving I’m incredibly grateful for all those who came running toward us this year.

"To those who checked in, took care of our home and animals when we were away, came to hearings, fed us, housed us, spoke up, testified, wrote letters, listened, comforted us, held our hands, and checked in regularly, we love you.

"Our undying gratitude also to our extraordinary team who bravely fought and continue to fight for so hard for what is right and true.”

She concluded: "On this day, as we all acknowledge the blessings in our lives, we send our love and eternal gratitude to each and every one of you."

Gilbert appeared to celebrate her husband’s case being thrown out earlier this month with a cryptic Instagram post quoting Gene Wilder's character in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory: "So shines a good deed in a weary world."