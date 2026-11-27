Melissa Gilbert Expresses 'Gratitude' to Defenders of Husband Timothy Busfield in Emotional Thanksgiving Message After Abuse Charges Dropped
Nov. 27 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Melissa Gilbert saluted people who had supported her and her husband, Timothy Busfield, throughout his child sexual abuse case in an emotional Thanksgiving message, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 62, took to Instagram to express her "gratitude", weeks after a New Mexico judge dismissed an indictment against the West Wing actor.
'Incredibly Grateful tor Those Who Supported Us'
She wrote: “This Thanksgiving I’m incredibly grateful for all those who came running toward us this year.
"To those who checked in, took care of our home and animals when we were away, came to hearings, fed us, housed us, spoke up, testified, wrote letters, listened, comforted us, held our hands, and checked in regularly, we love you.
"Our undying gratitude also to our extraordinary team who bravely fought and continue to fight for so hard for what is right and true.”
She concluded: "On this day, as we all acknowledge the blessings in our lives, we send our love and eternal gratitude to each and every one of you."
Gilbert appeared to celebrate her husband’s case being thrown out earlier this month with a cryptic Instagram post quoting Gene Wilder's character in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory: "So shines a good deed in a weary world."
Timothy Busfield Denied Allegations
The charges were tossed after the "prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner, including the failure to properly instruct the grand jury on the law for calling witnesses and in instructing the grand jurors on a procedure that effectively withheld requested witnesses," Judge Joseph Montano wrote in an order quashing the indictment.
"In doing so, the grand jury proceedings were conducted in a manner that violated grand jury statutes designed to protect the structural integrity of our grand jury system and the presumption of prejudice applies."
Busfield has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "absolutely one gazillion percent untrue. Never ever."
The accusations stem from his work directing the series The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, N.M., from 2022 to 2024.
Timothy Busfield 'Relieved and Grateful'
The parents of twin boys who appeared on the show alleged inappropriate touching after the children were let go from the production.
The indictment carried the threat of six years in prison for each count, with the possibility of additional time.
Busfield surrendered to authorities and was released pending trial. His attorney, Fayerberg, said he was "relieved and grateful" after the judge's decision.
But the legal battle has already exacted a painful toll. Busfield testified that the allegations upended his life, hurt his family, and cost him work, including being dropped by his agency.
Gilbert and Busfield, who married in 2013, even fled their longtime Manhattan apartment in June to escape the unflattering spotlight the case has bathed them in.
In an interview with Good Morning America, George Stephanopoulos asked Gilbert what things have been like for her.
She replied: "H-ll. This has been the most traumatizing experience of our lives. Our life as we knew it is done. We are grieving what we had — all of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects.
"For Tim, it's done. He's cancelled. Even if he's exonerated, he will always be that guy."
Gilbert insisted she doesn't believe her husband has done anything wrong.
She added: "(He's) the last person in the world who would hurt a child. And believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he'd have a lot more to worry about than prison."