Blake was driving a vehicle on the taxiway of the Big Lake Airport about 22 miles north of Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers, when a Taylorcraft F19 landed and headed toward the taxiway.

"While the plane was stopped and waiting for the vehicle to move off the taxiway, Blake exited the vehicle, approached the running aircraft, and walked into the airplane's propeller while it was stationary," authorities said in a statement. "Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the female was declared deceased at the scene."

Officials don’t believe she walked into the blades intentionally, but still can't explain what caused her actions.