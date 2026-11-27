Alaska Mom, 38, Who Was Killed After Walking Into Plane Propeller Had Troubled History With Drugs and Alcohol, Family Reveals
Nov. 27 2026, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
The family of an Alaska mom who was killed after she walked into the propeller of a small plane reportedly had battles with drugs and alcohol and suffered from mental illness before her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
However, Christina Blake's sister insists the 38-year-old would never have done anything on purpose that might have affected her beloved daughters.
Christina Blake Dead at the Scene
Blake was driving a vehicle on the taxiway of the Big Lake Airport about 22 miles north of Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers, when a Taylorcraft F19 landed and headed toward the taxiway.
"While the plane was stopped and waiting for the vehicle to move off the taxiway, Blake exited the vehicle, approached the running aircraft, and walked into the airplane's propeller while it was stationary," authorities said in a statement. "Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the female was declared deceased at the scene."
Officials don’t believe she walked into the blades intentionally, but still can't explain what caused her actions.
Christina Blake's Family Said She Suffered From Mental Illness
However, Blake's half-sister confessed the Wasilla woman had a long history of mental illness, along with drinking and drug abuse.
"My sister had schizophrenia and she was also known to do substances to deal with it," Sheri Stewart, 50, a US Navy veteran who lives in Oregon, told the New York Post.
Stewart, who had not spoken with her sister in the last year due to her mental health problems, called her death a tragic accident.
"My sister was really a beautiful person, but she just couldn't get a hold of it," Stewart said.
Christina Blake Survived Life's Battles
Blake’s aunt, Laura, echoed Stewart's fear that her mental health issues played a role in her death.
"When she was on or off her medication made a difference in her behavior," Laura said. "We as a family suspect that she was off her medication, and with the drinking and intoxication, she was just out of her mind to walk into a propeller, like she was invincible."
Family members revealed that despite Blake recently thriving with a new job making good money, she had several setbacks, including her two daughters no longer living with her. Blake reportedly fell back into her old habits, including a pattern of unhealthy relationships which involved drinking, drugs and violence.
The death of her grandmother in 2020 seemed to send her over the edge.
"She'd got her life together and owned a house and had a good job, and then things turned south," Laura said.
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An Appeal for Help for Christina Blake's Daughters
Blake's biological sister, Katherine, said that despite her downturn, there would be no way Christina would have done anything to hurt herself on purpose. She has since launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the girls.
"The tragic passing was in no way intentional. She would never put her daughters through that kind of trauma," Katherine said in her appeal for assistance. "She loved her girls more than anything."
Katherine is also hoping to raise enough money to spread her ashes by plane in the Kenai River, where their biological mother, grandmother, and grandfathers’ ashes have been placed.
"Christina was a beautiful soul that just wanted to experience something good. She just wanted to experience something amazing and beautiful," Katherine added, before sharing a personal farewell. "I know you’re watching over us, and now you can see that sunset from above, dear sweet sister of mine."