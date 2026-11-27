JonBenét Ramsey's Father Admits He 'Can't Picture' His Daughter as a Grown Woman Nearly 30 Years After Her Horrific Murder: 'She's Still This 6-Year-Old Little Girl'
Nov. 27 2026, Updated 11:46 a.m. ET
Nearly 30 years after her mysterious death captivated the nation, JonBenét Ramsey's father has admitted that it's difficult to imagine the woman she might have grown up to become, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 6-year-old pageant queen was found sexually assaulted and strangled inside the family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996. Her killer has never been found.
JonBenét Ramsey Will Always Be 6 to Her Dad
As the 30th anniversary of the horrific crime nears, John Ramsey has been forced to revisit and relive that tragic night – along with realizing what might have been.
During an emotional sit-down interview with Anne Emerson, host of the true-crime series "Criminally Obsessed," the 82-year-old said it's hard to picture his little girl at age 36 and all grown up.
"I don't try to go there because I can't. I don't know how to do it," he confessed. "She's still this six-year-old little girl that I love dearly, and that's who I see in my mind when I think about her."
John Ramsey Met Daughter's Childhood Friend
John recalled that he once ran into a childhood friend of his daughter, which really brought home the time jump.
"One of her friends stopped me in the street and said, 'Hey, I'm I'm Michaela,'" John shared about the other now-adult woman, who was the same age at the time as JonBenét. "It kind of set me back a little bit. I thought, 'Man, you know, what would JonBenét have been like had she lived? She'd have been your age now.'"
"This girl was probably in her 30s, I guess, a couple years ago when I saw her," he continued. "But it was a little bit of a shocker, in a way, to think, sure, wow, I never thought about that."
JonBenét Ramsey's Parents Were Suspects
As Radar has reported, on December 26, 1996, John's wife, Patsy, called 911 to report her daughter missing from the family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
In her call, a distressed Patsy revealed that the little girl was missing, and a ransom note had been found at the bottom of the stairs. The three-page note was written on Patsy's legal pad with a pen, both of which were located inside the home.
Initial theories suggested the ransom note was a cover-up, as the note oddly requested a $118,000 ransom, which was the exact amount of John's bonus the year she was killed. Adding to speculation was the time it would have taken to write the three-page letter and why it wasn't sent separately, as is usually the case in ransom situations.
JonBenét Ramsey's Killer Has Never Been Identified
Hours after Patsy reported her daughter missing, JonBenét's body was discovered by her father in the basement of the sprawling Boulder home. She was found lying on the floor near paint supplies and had a garrote tied around her neck.
No one has ever been arrested for the 6-year-old's murder, though internet sleuths have presented numerous theories pointing fingers at her parents, as well as her older brother Burke, who was 9 years old at the time of her death.
But DNA testing of JonBenét's clothing and fingernails cleared the family in 2008, while also pointing to an "unknown male intruder."
Now, John has called for investigators to take another look at the evidence to finally find his daughter's murderer.
"I truly believe DNA will give us an answer," John said. "We have the killer's DNA, and the technology is now there to track down the killer."