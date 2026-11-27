As the 30th anniversary of the horrific crime nears, John Ramsey has been forced to revisit and relive that tragic night – along with realizing what might have been.

During an emotional sit-down interview with Anne Emerson, host of the true-crime series "Criminally Obsessed," the 82-year-old said it's hard to picture his little girl at age 36 and all grown up.

"I don't try to go there because I can't. I don't know how to do it," he confessed. "She's still this six-year-old little girl that I love dearly, and that's who I see in my mind when I think about her."