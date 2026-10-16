Who Is Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff? Everything to Know About the Former Second Gentleman
Oct. 16 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, made history as the first second gentleman of the United States.
Harris went on to become the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, but she lost the election to Donald Trump, ending Emhoff's historic White House role in January 2025.
Today, Emhoff is back in private practice while remaining active in public service and advocacy. He joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher as a partner in January 2025 and continues to serve as an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
About Doug Emhoff’s Career And Education
Born Oct. 13, 1964, in Brooklyn, New York, Emhoff earned a bachelor's degree from California State University, Northridge, before receiving his law degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.
He built a nearly 30-year career as a lawyer specializing in media, entertainment, and intellectual property matters.
Before entering public life, Emhoff was a partner at DLA Piper. He joined Georgetown Law's faculty in 2021 and taught entertainment law while serving as second gentleman. He now works primarily as a litigator and strategic adviser at Willkie.
From 2021 to 2025, Emhoff was the first man to serve as a U.S. vice presidential spouse. He was also the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president and became a prominent advocate against antisemitism and for equal access to justice.
Kamala-Doug's Blended Family And Blind-date Romance
Emhoff met Harris on a blind date in 2013, when she was California's attorney general. They married on Aug. 22, 2014, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, with Harris' sister, Maya Harris, officiating.
Emhoff has two children, Cole and Ella, from his previous marriage to film producer Kerstin Emhoff.
Harris became a close part of their family, and the two children affectionately call her “Momala.” Kerstin has also publicly described Harris as a loving and present co-parent.
Campaign Trail And Public Spotlight
Emhoff became a highly visible surrogate during Harris' 2024 presidential campaign, including delivering a speech at the Democratic National Convention.
His appearances frequently highlighted Harris as a wife, stepmother, and political partner.
He also defended his family after Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance's resurfaced “childless cat lady” comments about Harris.
Speaking on the “Stay Tuned with Preet” podcast, Emhoff said the remarks were hurtful because of the close relationship Harris has with his children. “It hurt,” he said. “It hurt my feelings.”