Who Is Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff? Everything to Know About the Former Second Gentleman

Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, made history as the first second gentleman of the United States.

Harris went on to become the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, but she lost the election to Donald Trump, ending Emhoff's historic White House role in January 2025.

Today, Emhoff is back in private practice while remaining active in public service and advocacy. He joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher as a partner in January 2025 and continues to serve as an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law. RadarOnline.com can reveal.