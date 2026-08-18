EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Slams Ex Sid Wilson in Bitter Social Media Posts

Kelly Osbourne appeared to publicly bash musician ex Sid Wilson after he was fired from the band Slipknot – and demanded child support for their 3-year-old son, Sidney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a series of since-deleted posts on her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old Fashion Police alum sniped, "Wake the f--k up and take some responsibility I will not take your s**t anymore! I'm done. I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise."

She added, "While I'm at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah and maybe some child support?"