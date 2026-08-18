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EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Slams Ex Sid Wilson in Bitter Social Media Posts

Kelly Osbourne slams ex Sid Wilson in bitter social media posts as tensions between them escalate.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne has slammed ex Sid Wilson in bitter social media posts as tensions between them escalate.

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Aug. 18 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Kelly Osbourne appeared to publicly bash musician ex Sid Wilson after he was fired from the band Slipknot – and demanded child support for their 3-year-old son, Sidney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a series of since-deleted posts on her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old Fashion Police alum sniped, "Wake the f--k up and take some responsibility I will not take your s**t anymore! I'm done. I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise."

She added, "While I'm at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah and maybe some child support?"

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Kelly Struggles After Ozzy’s Death

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Sid Wilson proposed to Kelly Osbourne backstage at Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath show in July 2025.
Source: Starbuck/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Sid Wilson proposed to Kelly Osbourne backstage at Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath show in July 2025.

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Wilson, 49, and Osbourne – who welcomed their son in late 2022 – got engaged in July 2025. The heavy metal performer had popped the question backstage during her dad Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath show in Birmingham, England.

Prince of Darkness Ozzy, 76, who was afflicted with Parkinson's disease, died of a heart attack less than three weeks later.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, since then, sources say heartbroken Kelly has become dangerously thin but fumed in another deleted post: "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can."

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Kelly Shares Cryptic Karma Warning

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Kelly shared cryptic posts about accountability and karma amid her apparent criticism of Wilson.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kelly shared cryptic posts about accountability and karma amid her apparent criticism of Wilson.

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During her recent posts, Kelly also cryptically shared: "Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence... It's distraction. When the mask slips, they don't face the mirror they throw it at someone else.

"I also heard that when you break a mirror you get 7 years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability. As they say some are sicker than others."

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Kelly Vows To Protect Son

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Slipknot parted ways with Wilson after 28 years, with sources citing concerns about his behavior toward bandmates.
Source: MAF / WENN.com / MEGA

Slipknot parted ways with Wilson after 28 years, with sources citing concerns about his behavior toward bandmates.

The Osbournes reality star also presented a quote reading: "My son's little heart once beat right beside mine. So trust me when I say... I will protect it at all costs."

The rants followed the news that Sid was kicked to the curb by Slipknot after 28 years – with sources saying the group was fed up with his behavior and how he treated his bandmates.

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